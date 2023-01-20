MORGANTOWN — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?
Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
On Wednesday night, West Virginia put an end to a five-game losing streak that threatened to put an end to their season before it started, by surviving a late rally by TCU that turned a 17-point second-half lead into a nail biter the Mountaineers enjoyed a rebirth of hope and confidence.
The streak was over, or was a new streak — a winning streak — beginning?
“I’m happy. I’m happy we got one,” said senior guard Joe Toussaint, who rose to the occasion late in the TCU game to seal the win. “Now we just deal. We got one but we got like 14 of 15 left [including the Big 12 Tournament], so we enjoy this tonight. We’ll be back to work tomorrow.”
Coach Bob Huggins sees it as a start on a run toward the NCAA Tournament.
“At 0-5 and even losing at Oklahoma, they were never bitching, they were never down. They were, hey, let’s go get the next one. We can win. You know. We can make a run,” Huggins said.
“I got them together after the Oklahoma game and said, ‘Fellas, we’re going home for three of four, let’s go win. Let’s go win four,” Huggins said. “All of a sudden, at 4-5, it looks a whole lot different. We’ll go from there.”
“Joe is one of the guys that’s made plays all year. Joe has kept us in games we otherwise would not have been in. Joe has never been the problem,” Huggins said.
Huggins has preached all year about the chemistry on the team, the character of the players. He knows a loss is a loss is a loss, but other than Kansas there was no one who beat them to the point that they didn’t have a chance to win the game and they are playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier but the weight they’ve been carrying around with them the last couple of weeks from the losing streak and from how they lost those games has now been lifted.
When things turned bad against TCU, they all decided the time had come to stand up and look what was dragging them down in the eye.
They were aware of what was happening again.
“Of course,” Kedrian Johnson said when asked about it. “It happened almost every game. But the guys got together and said, ‘We’re not losing this one.’”
And they didn’t.
But one game is not a winning streak.
It can become one on Saturday in what looks to be another tough one — as if any don’t in the Big 12 — with Texas coming to town for a 6 p.m. game. But this isn’t the Texas they expected to see a couple of weeks back. Oh, it has a No. 6 national ranking, but its coach, Chris Beard, is now its ex-coach, having been fired for what has been termed domestic violence.
Beard was replaced by assistant Rodney Terry.
The game is important to everyone, but it carries a little bit more weight to WVU’s Tre Mitchell, who transferred from Texas and knows that beating his former teammates would go a long way to helping right the Mountaineers’ situation.
