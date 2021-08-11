MORGANTOWN — They no longer have the brutal summer camps of yesteryear when football players went through two-a-days in severe summer heat and when they were banging heads from sunup to sundown every day.
That has changed a lot about the game, especially how you coach it and how, as you coach it, you evaluate players.
What’s gone on for most of this first week at West Virginia’s summer camp has been mostly patty-cake stuff, but one of the big days is now close to dawning on the players, that being Saturday when they get into the stadium in full uniforms and begin playing the game as it’s meant to be played.
Tuesday was the first day they came out in shells rather than just helmets ... shells being shoulder pads and helmets. That allows a bit of physical work, but not much and Coach Neal Brown admits you don’t learn a whole lot from it.
“I don’t know what you can tell other than alignment and assignments when they play helmets only,” he said. “As far as playing real football, I’m not sure it gives you an accurate look because the game is so different when you have to play in and you add physical elements.
“I think once we get through today and tomorrow, when we put the pads on, the guys will get used to ‘thud’ and tackle situations. That’s when it will change. I expect it will be cleaner on Saturday,” Brown said.
The way things are now they will work out on Wednesday in full pads, take Thursday off, have a light Friday workout and then turn them loose on Saturday.
Brown says it takes two days of contact to get the bodies acclimated to it, especially up front.
“On Saturday, it will be all team in the stadium. How much we tackle, how much we don’t is still to be determined, that will be the day where we start to show where we are,” he said. “When we come in from Saturday, we’ll say these guys have taken the steps we need them to take or they are not quite ready.
“That will determine what we need to do in the next week to get them there.”
You won’t hear Brown complaining much about where they are, though, for he knows how far his team has come as it heads into its third season.
“From the way we look, we look better,” he said. “I think our team speed is the best that we’ve had in three years.”
And that is a key thing in the top of sideline-to-sideline football he likes to play, both on the offense and defense.
“I think we are a longer team. I think we have more depth at certain positions — offensive line, linebacker. There’s also a significant difference in our 1s and 2s, on defense especially. We’ve got to do a good job of getting those young guys up to speed. They’re talented. We just have to get some experience and we have to do that quickly.
Depth is key and Brown knows he has more depth than he had when he inherited the team from Dana Holgorsen.
“We have more depth. Offensive line-wise it’s night and day. The receiver room, we have more quality players ... and a lot of them are the same guys. It’s just that over two years your body changes a lot and those guys had to play before they were ready. Our tight end room is totally different.
“We really struggled at that position in Year 1. Running back, last year we were thin in that and I think it’s better now but we had some depth there in Year 1.”
Defense is an interesting situation.
“I think our first and second levels are definitely improved,” Brown said, referring to the defensive line and linebackers. “But in that third level in the secondary we have numbers but we have really old guys and really young guys. I like that talent there, but there’s a lot of inexperience.”
Had all-world safety Tykee Smith not transferred to Georgia and cornerback Dreshun Miller not transferred to Auburn it would be as solid a group as you could find in college football.
Looking for Miller’s replacement, Brown said, that “Daryl Porter has had a tremendous start to camp but he needs to continue. He had a really good start last year and fell off. I think his body is more mature and he’s going to be able to handle the work better than he did a year ago.”
Jackie Matthews, who is No. 1 on the pre-camp depth chart along with returning starter Nicktroy Fortune, has been playing through a foot injury.
Brown also said he likes what he’s seen of Illinois State transfer Charles Woods.
“I think he’s a guy that’s getting used to the speed of the game because it’s a little faster [at this level] but I think all three of those guys are more than capable,” Brown said.
Tight end Mike O’Laughlin remains with his foot in a walking boot and no one knows right now when he is ready. Brown says he’s not worried about it and that he’ll have time to get ready to play if a decision can be made by two weeks out from the Maryland opener.
