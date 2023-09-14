MORGANTOWN — In a rivalry game like Saturday’s Backyard Brawl that pits West Virginia against Pitt at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, there are so many factors that normally make up the equation of who wins and who loses that it can cause paralysis by analysis.
However, the way this 106h renewal of the Brawl lays out the equation may be quite elementary built upon two factors.
First, Pitt’s quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a record-breaking prep player from the area who spent three years starting at Boston College and throwing for 5,184 yards and 35 touchdowns, is coming off a game in which he completed just 10 of 32 passes for only 125 yards in a loss to Cincinnati.
Second, he will be throwing against one of the weakest pass defenses in the nation in West Virginia’s, which last year ranked 110 among 131 Division I teams in the nation with 262.7 yards allowed per game and this year 281.5 yards per game after two games.
Even FCS opponent Duquesne, which the Mountaineers beat, 56-17, passed for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns last week.
“To say I’m frustrated with that would be an understatement,” head coach Neal Brown said Saturday night after the game, promising changes to be made this week.
The feeling was echoed by defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley without so much as prompting from a question in his Monday press gathering, knowing that Brown is frustrated, as is the public who is tiring of watching receivers run open and free through the Mountaineers’ secondary.
“Here’s the bottom line, and I know I’m going to be asked about it,” Lesley said. “I’ll take all the darts people want to throw at me, that’s fine. I’m a big boy, but plain and simple, we got guys who have to play better.
“That’s what it is. So, I’m not saying anything to you all that I haven’t said to them in a group setting and individually. They know what the consequences are. There are going to be some demotions and promotions.”
Change certainly would appear to be necessary.
“That’s as simple as I can make it. You can talk about corrections all you want to or clean ups. A couple of guys got to play better and that’s it. They are capable.”
But being capable doesn’t mean you are getting the job done.
“That’s the ultimate evaluation of guys who make mistakes in practice and it carries over into the game. They have to play better.”
Lesley wasn’t pointing fingers at anyone. If they wanted to know who he was talking about, a look at the game tape would help or, if you don’t have a few hours to waste just wait for Saturday and see who starts.
“I’m not going to sit up here and single a guy out. I don’t do that. Again, I’m not saying anything to you guys that I haven’t said to them or to the group. They know; they understand.”
It’s often never as simple as one guy messing up. It can come from the lack of a pass rush or from a quarterback evading a pass rush and scrambling until someone comes free.
It can be technique or mistake alignment or assignment or simply a receiver just beating a defender.
“It’s the whole group,” Lesley said.
He says he has confidence it will be fixed and, as he sees it, it’s the whole group that has to fix it.
“Why do I feel we’re going to be fine? I don’t know if anyone paid attention, but toward the middle of the first quarter last Saturday, the defensive line and linebackers walked right down there with the defensive backs.
“You can say the secondary should get together but, no, it’s everybody. The whole group. I didn’t say a word. They walked down there and handled it amongst the players.”
And that is what he’d been hoping to see.
“Whether a sign of being great or what, I don’t know, but I haven’t seen anyone before this group do that. It’s a different vibe on the sideline and no coach had to do it.”
That was important, that the players were together, trying to lead themselves out of the woods.
“I’ve said this before, if I had to do it or ShaDon [Brown] or Jeff [Koonz] had to do it, it makes it hard. So, I think maybe we’re turning that corner.’”
We’ll know if that’s what has happened at around midnight Saturday.
