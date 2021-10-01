MORGANTOWN — The next second-half touchdown West Virginia scores against a Power Five opponent this season will be its first of the year.
Forget about Long Island University. Doesn’t count.
We’re not talking about bullying some third grader out of his lunch money on the way to the school cafeteria. We’re talking, instead, of picking on someone your own size.
The last time WVU banged the ball into the end zone against a major opponent was New Year’s Eve last year when Austin Kendall threw 21 yards to T.J. Simmons with 5:01 to play to beat Army in the Liberty Bowl.
In three second-halves this year against Maryland, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma, WVU has produced exactly nine points — one field goal in each game.
No matter how you slice it, that ain’t gonna cut it.
Coach Neal Brown understands that but isn’t sure it’s as bad as it looks.
“If you look at it, we’ve had really good drives on the first drives of the second half. We just had to kick field goals,” Brown said. “It’s fair [to say there was a problem] Maryland-wise and it’s fair Virginia Tech-wise. Virginia Tech we kind of took the air out of it. You can argue we did it too early but it was 27-7 and we thought we were one score from putting it away.”
Brown sees such judgment as harsh considering the way the Oklahoma game played out.
“Last week, we only had three second-half possessions and that kind of got lost,” he said. “Two of those drives were productive.”
The first got the Mountaineers got to the Sooners’ 1 before a false start stalled it and they settled for a field goal.
The second got them in position to kick a field goal or score a TD that could have won the game, but that was when a mistimed snap led to a 21-yard loss killed the drive.
Interestingly, the first halves have been fine, with WVU scoring 93 first-half points to 37 in the second half. There has been great success with scripted first drives of the game.
“It’s repetition,” Brown said, referring to doing it over and over in practice during the week. “We script the second half, too. It’s really been early in the fourth when we have really dried up, late in the third, early fourth.”
The result is clearly displayed in the statistics. WVU has run 102 first-half plays for 613 yards while running 85 second-half plays for 318 yards.
You can’t talk such stats away.
“We have to figure out ways to get more explosive plays,” Brown said. “We were able to hold onto the ball but you have to find a way to score touchdowns to win those games. When you get in the red zone, you can’t make mistakes that hurt you.”
It’s something Brown has given a lot of thought to.
“I think you have to do a few things. You have to save some things,” Brown said. “You maybe carry a little bit more into a game and save it for the second half. That’s a piece of it. There are some other things you can do as far as adjusting on some plays. We tried that against Oklahoma and to some success.
“We ran a lot of the same plays because they were giving us the same plays. But we adjusted and gave them different looks at it. I think that is something we can continue to do. But we have to get better. That’s the truth of it. We have to score more in the second half.”
