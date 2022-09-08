MORGANTOWN — If there is a real worry to come out of West Virginia’s opening 38-31 emotion-sapping Backyard Brawl loss to No. 17 Pitt it is about whether the loss could be shucked aside and the emotional gas tank upon which football teams are powered could be refilled for this week’s Kansas meeting.
Logic would discount such worries, this being the home opener as well as the Big 12 opener, to say nothing of the first night home game in four years for the Mountaineers, but logic never does seem to enter the equation where WVU is concerned.
However, this season’s group believes it is spun from a different kind of straw than the most recent other Mountaineers teams and that it has an aura about it that could turn it into something special.
Coach Neal Brown hinted at that when he said that despite the loss he went from thinking this team would be good to being convinced that it would in his Tuesday press conference.
His players, during their Tuesday media session, explained why this is so.
Tight end Mike O’Laughlin, perhaps, put it best when he took his memory back into the locker room in the immediate moments after the loss, to a time when the seeds of defeatism could have been sown.
Instead, though, O’Laughlin had a special feeling about what he and others believe is a special team.
“This football team is just hungry,” he said. “That was the best I felt ever after a loss. I knew these guys would have my back and I’ve got theirs. That’s just kind of the team this is.”
Think about what this WVU team is made of to understand from where O’Laughlin is coming. You can begin with him, a tight end whose season ended last year with injury, who underwent off-season surgery, who missed the spring and most of the summer rehabbing.
He wasn’t sure if he would get back. He had only 10 or 12 practices in summer camp to prove himself ready for the season, getting back in nine months and a day when they told him the rehab would take 11 months.
Think of the key players and what they are made of. Quarterback JT Daniels having had an injury filled career, playing at his third school. He knew greatness at a young age but never could attain it in college, now driven and being a driving force for his new team.
“From a leadership perspective he really rallied the troops,” O’Laughlin said. “He was excited. He was energetic. Every time they went down and scored we were right there ready to go on the field, just excited play. That shows a lot about this team, this offense and what we are going to do this year.”
On the defensive side there is Dante Stills. Like the others, he is in overdrive. He bypassed the NFL draft last year to return because he felt he hadn’t reached his potential, that he had things to improve upon and people to impress.
His first game was the best he’s played as a Mountaineer and he offers the same kind of inspiration.
This isn’t a team of stars. It is a team of transfers and JC players, a team with a middle linebacker like Lee Kpogba, who left Syracuse after a couple of years to play in junior college and now is back, driven to succeed.
It is Taijh Alston, a defensive end who has battled injuries his whole career, but now is fully healthy and trying to leave his legacy.
There are foreign players living out an American dream, alongside young Americans who have become their brothers.
“There’s like something different about this group,” WVU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson said. “It’s special. [Against Pitt] we didn’t lay down, we didn’t give up until the zeroes hit the clock. I know for sure if we do what we did last week and continue to prepare and continue to get better every week we’ll be just fine.”
In many ways, he felt the same way O’Laughlin felt in the locker room.
“Obviously, we were a little hurt that things didn’t go our way,” Jefferson said. “But, at the same time, we knew it was only the first game. This game, we’ll be a little more hungrier and we’ll try to get a little bit better by working harder.
“That loss was tough, but at the same time, we move on, correct our mistakes and we’ll be just fine.”
In fact, there was this feeling in the locker room that the sooner they could get back at it the better it would be. They really didn’t need recovery time.
“If we could have suited up the following day or the next day we would have,” O’Laughlin said. “We were antsy to play the next day. Guys were beat up, they were hurt, they weren’t feeling so good, but if someone said ‘Let’s go play tomorrow’ you’d have had hands everywhere.”
