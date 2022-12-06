MORGANTOWN — It has been 50 years since West Virginia has squared off on the basketball court with Navy and, luckily for the Mountaineers, now desperately in need of a win after a second-half collapse at Xavier last weekend, the Midshipmen come to the Coliseum with David Robinson nowhere in sight.
Robinson, of course, is to Navy basketball was Roger Staubach was to the USNA in football or what Jerry West was in basketball, but his career has long been over and the group Bob Huggins must deal with is nothing like the Navy teams of Robinson or Staubach.
It is the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, though, so who knows what kind incentive Navy will have on what has been designated Military Appreciation Night at the Coliseum, which will tip off at 7 p.m.
The last time WVU and Navy meet was on Feb 5, 1972, with the Mountaineers winning an 84-81 squeaker. The two teams have played 14 times and Navy holds a narrow 7-6 advantage, so to look past the Midshipmen is to wind up leaving WVU up the river without a paddle.
The service academies, of course, are far better known for their football than their basketball programs but Navy offers a unique challenge to WVU, which is coming off games with traditional basketball reputations and featuring a couple of talented 7-foot players.
Navy has no such animal, which means Huggins will probably bang the ball inside, but if pace makes the race, Navy's deliberate style could be frustrating to a WVU team that brings a 6-2 record into the game.
"They are skilled and disciplined," Huggins said. "The execution is good but they just don't have the size that the guys in our league do."
But this game, even on Military Appreciation Night, isn't about Navy. It's about WVU and its efforts to gain national respect. Its 6-2 record with a difficult schedule has it ranked No. 11 in the NET ratings, but now is the time for them to assert themselves without being away from the Coliseum against the likes of Purdue or Xavier.
Huggins has to get his defense and offense together.
"Our ball screen defense wasn't good and we just threw the ball around. We didn't pass the ball, we just threw it," Huggins said.
It is an old story with Huggins' recent teams, but he believes he has the makings of a good team this year and wants to iron out the wrinkles before they get into the New Year and Big 12 play.
One of the things that has gone right is the play of 6-10, 185-pound Jimmy Bell Jr., who came in expecting to be more of a rebounder and defender than a scorer, but in each game he seems to show more and more skills around the basket.
"When we got him, more and more people said he won't score for you but he'll rebound and guard, but Josh Eilert has done a really good job with him," Huggins said. "He made some really difficult shots in the first half. He's just getting better and better.
"Jimmy is going to continue to improve and be one of our better players."
With the size advantage that Bell, 6-10 Mohamed Wague and 6-8 James Okonkwo have, you'd expect WVU to throw the ball inside and pound the rim.
"Sometimes you think that but sometimes they put one guy behind them and another guy in their lap," Huggins said. "That makes it a little difficult. Hopefully by and large we can move them around and get them in position where they can score."
