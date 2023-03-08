MORGANTOWN — Just a couple of hours after Bob Huggins learned that Jim Boeheim had retired from Syracuse, leaving the West Virginia coach the winningest active coach in college basketball, his Mountaineers presented him with yet another victory.
Riding the confidence that has come with a late-season turnaround that now has guaranteed them a place in the NCAA Tournament, the Mountaineers showed an atypical balanced attack mixed in with a solid defensive performance to beat Texas Tech, 78-62, to advance to a third showdown with top-seeded Kansas at 2 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
While the Jayhawks swept the two games in the regular season, the second one at Allen Fieldhouse was a battle to the end with Bill Self and the Jayhawks escaping with a two-point victory.
Guard Kedrian Johnson led WVU in scoring with 20 points while Erik Stevenson saw his streak of five straight 20-point performances came to an end as he finished with 18, although he stopped looking for points midway through the second half and wound up with 6 assists.
Tre Mitchell had a huge game with 17 points and 9 rebounds while Emmitt Matthews Jr., strapped with three fouls for much of the second half, finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
“I told our guys that we have to be unselfish tonight,” assistant coach Josh Eilert, who prepared the scout report for Texas Tech, said.
The problem with postseason play is that while what you are doing at the end of the regular season should just slide easily into the postseason, but life on the tightrope that is the one-and-done conference tournaments makes it a whole new ball game.
“I don’t think there’s any question we’re playing as good as we have this season,” Huggins said.
WVU, obviously, closed the regular season playing the best they have all year in all facets of the game, winning three of four, but they staggered through the early moments against Texas Tech, almost as they did against K-State when they fell behind 8-0.
This time they were behind 9-2 and the offense wasn’t flowing and they couldn’t get Erik Stevenson loose for a shot.
Huggins made a move. He took Stevenson out, brought in Seth Wilson, and while Wilson couldn’t find the trigger, either, the Tech defense didn’t have that one person to concentrate on as WVU worked its way back into the game before Huggins sent Stevenson back in.
This time Stevenson brought his torch with him and lit up the place with two straight 3s and some nifty ball handling. Everything began flowing for him and the Mountaineers climbed into a tie at 24-24.
“When things aren’t going good, sometimes you have to sit down and re-evaluate where you are at and get going again,” Eilert said.
Now Stevenson really went after it hitting a pair of smooth jump shots, the second off a tough move, and then was fouled while shooting a 3. He canned all three free throws to give WVU a 31-24 lead.
But he was sucking wind, too, and asked out, Huggins obliging. But now Kedrian Johnson started doing his thing, grabbing off a steal, the Mountaineers eighth steal of the first half and scored while being fouled. He made the free throw which gave WVU its largest lead of the half at 38-27.
They coasted into halftime ahead 43-35, and while the style points came from the offense the defense was what was making things happen.
True, Texas Tech shot 52% for the half, which might lead you to say “What defense?” But the Red Raiders took only 25 shots while WVU, with nine steals and only 3 turnovers of their own, had 10 more.
And, as has become their manner, WVU made 13 of 14 free throws.
The Mountaineers opened the second half as they finished the first, moving the ball, hitting shots, and playing defense as they extended the advantage to 53-39 three minutes in and Texas Tech felt like it was coming at them from all angles.
When Tre Mitchell hit a 3 Texas Tech called a time out, Matthews, Kedrian Johnson and Stevenson all had 13 points and Mitchell had 8.
With the lead and with Texas Tech out of synch, the Mountaineers slowed the pace and Stevenson put his shot into his back pocket, looking more toward getting others shots as the lead grew to 17 points.
Texas Tech couldn’t get a basket, going 2 for its first 17 in the second half. With that going on, Huggins opted to milk the clock rather than push the pace with top-seeded Kansas awaiting WVU in 17 hours.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.