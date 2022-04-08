MORGANTOWN — If you look carefully into the West Virginia secondary as it lines up against Pitt this fall in the 2022 opener, one thing will — or at least should — catch your eye.
It is Charles Woods, a cornerback. Just look at him and as the offense takes its first formation, or any after that, for that matter.
Charles Woods looks like an interception waiting to happen.
You can feel it, sense it.
It’s something only the good ones have. You looked at Hank Aaron you knew he could hit. You looked at Jim Brown and knew he could run. You looked at Mike Tyson and knew a knockout was coming.
It’s an air about them, an aura of confidence that radiates out.
We all too often write it off to something natural, an innate ability, but for almost all of them who have it, it is anything but and Charles Woods is no exception.
It comes with work and experience, with trial and error, with coaching. If there is anything that produces it, it is something from within, more from personality than from athletic ability although you must have that, too.
ShaDon Brown, Mountaineers defensive backfield coach, expects big things from Woods this year after he tipped his hand late last year after having transferred in from FCS Illinois State.
“Charles Woods is going to be one of the top corners in the Big 12. He’s solidified himself as one of the anchor points of our secondary,” Brown said the other day as WVU reached the halfway point in spring drills.
In some ways he reminds you of Rasul Douglas, who came to WVU out of Nassau Community College in New York, took his junior year to adjust to the jump, then in his senior year intercepted eight passes.
He went in the third round of the 2017 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he played three years and took down a Super Bowl ring, then last year with the Green Bay Packers, he established himself as a big-play maker with five interceptions, of which, two were run back for touchdowns.
In no instance did it just happen for him, just as it didn’t happen for Woods.
Oh, he was overlooked coming out of high school in Texas, which is what forced him to head off to Illinois State.
“Some people come out of high school they don’t fit the eye test,” Woods said. “I was one of them.”
What did he mean by that?
“I wasn’t the dream athlete. I wasn’t 6-2, 210. I was 5-10, 150 out of high school.” he said.
He was being told what he couldn’t do, not what he could. But he had good guidance.
“I had my multiple trainers and mentors tell me wherever you are at, the scouts are going to find you,” he said.
He felt being overlooked helped him.
“That put a chip on my shoulder, I wanted to prove everybody wrong. I could play with the best and the elite college players,” he said.
When WVU offered, he still wasn’t really sure of himself, even though he’d put so much of himself into reaching big time college football.
“I had doubts coming in at first. A lot of people were saying there’s a big difference between FCS and FBS ball, saying the speed is way faster,” he said. “But once I started to get into summer workouts and the fall camp, I started realizing it’s the same, just more elite athletes. I adjusted quickly.”
The coaches found ways to get him on the field and he was making plays, the result of all that had led up to getting his chance.
“I was fortunate enough to be blessed to have been playing receiver in high school. That has helped me a lot,” he said.
He could react to what he saw from the receivers while, from being a receiver, he learned to read what DBs were trying to do to him, what worked and what didn’t.
To help further, he was shuffling from safety to corner and back. While some would read that as a negative, it proved to be a positive for him as he was adjusting to a new system at WVU.
“Playing other positions helped me as a corner. Now I get to know what their assignment is, where they will be on a certain play,” he said. “That’s a great tool to have in my tool box.”
He sees having a tool box as a key to succeeding on the corner.
“We’re at a level where guys will pick up on your technique and find a way to beat it. Having a tool box and having multiple ways to play your assignment is good,” he said.
If Woods had it his way, he’d like to play simply man-to-man.
“It’s great. I love it, man,” he said.
But zone is a big part of today’s defenses and that requires a different approach.
Either way, though, he finds a way to make the big play.
“We get the call from the coaches. Then you have to know who you got on the play, know the assignment, figure out the alignment, what are your keys, then just play football and make the play,” he said.
