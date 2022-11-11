MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s shiny new basketball team may not find out how good it is but it will surely find out what it’s made of Friday night at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh when they play the 189th renewal of the Backyard Brawl series that stretches back to 1906.
West Virginia has dominated of late, winning the last 5, the longest winning streak since the Mountaineers won nine in a row from 1964 to 1969.
Last year’s 74-59 victory in Morgantown gave WVU its 100th victory in the series. Pitt owns 88 victories and holds the edge of 7-4 at “the Pete.”
The rivalry may not be as full of blood and guts as it was back when Coach Bob Huggins took part in the mid-1970s, nor is it as intense as it was in the Big East days when the teams would see each other often three times a year, home and home and in Madison Square Garden in the Big East Tournament.
Things are different today, though. They play in different conferences, took a break in the series and after next year’s game in Morgantown there are no more games scheduled.
With the teams in different conferences, the recruiting areas have changed and no longer is there as much inbreeding between the two teams, nor is there familiarity with the rivalry, which was once as heated as it gets in college basketball.
After the Mountaineers’ opening triumph over Mount St. Mary’s in the Coliseum, WVU will be a team that plays the right kind of edge to take on the road to Pittsburgh, even though most of them have never had the privilege of experiencing the Backyard Brawl.
“We don’t have guys who have played there before,” Huggins said, meaning in tough arenas and rivalry games. “But we have guys who have played in some really hard places. We have guys who played in the SEC and guys who have played in a lot of big-time leagues and big-time places with big time atmospheres.”
He’s talking about the likes of Joe Toussaint, who transferred in from Iowa, and Tre Mitchell, the Texas transfer, and Erik Stevenson, a hard-nosed player whose last of four stops was at South Carolina.
“We bring Joe off the bench and he has played in every tough arena in the Big Ten. They’ve been there before. I don’t think playing at Pitt will be any different than playing the Big Ten,” Huggins said.
There is a question as to just how much this rivalry means today in this area where the only loyalty is to NIL deals.
“I don’t think they understand the rivalry,” Huggins said. “We don’t have guys who grew up watching the rivalry or caring about the rivalry. We haven’t talked about it at all. We haven’t spent five minutes talking about it.”
But he certainly was willing to talk about it with the media.
“It’s much different than when the schools were in the Big East,” he said. “And you could have said the same thing of when I played Pitt that it was a lot different then when we were both in the Big East.
“When I played here it was a big-time rivalry.”
And physical.
“You only had two officials then. You could get away with more,” Huggins said. “With three officials now, you have more eyes watching you. It was way more physical then, probably because of that. But it was fun and when it was all said and done, you would be playing in money tournaments with those guys.
“It was a big-time rivalry. I mean that was when they were throwing crap on the floor. There were fights in the stands. It was big time.”
One of the most memorable scraps was between a couple of rabid fans, Tiger Paul and Junior Sample, the best thing that building had seen since the WWF.
“There were a lot of scraps, but I don’t want to get into it,” Huggins said. “It may incriminate me.”
Pitt, like WVU, has retooled this year through the portal and Huggins says they have shooters who will present a problem, but when they miss, WVU seems ready to be a rebounding force throughout the year.
You can expect a physical, hotly-contested game, just the way rivalries like this are supposed to be.
