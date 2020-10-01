Mountaineers should watch senior QB Brewer

MORGANTOWN — For quite some time, it was hard to understand why Texas Tech would always ride a strong, accurate throwing arm to put points on the scoreboard, no matter what.
OK, it was understood that Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offensive had injected the offensive fluid into the bloodstream of Red Raiders fans everywhere, but he was the guru. Others followed and the system didn’t change.
It wasn’t that they won all that much, but you needed a mathematician on hand to keep track of how many points were going up on the scoreboard.
Leach came on the scene at Texas Tech in 2000. After averaging 33.5 points a game in 2001, he went on a run where his teams averaged 30 or more points a game for nine straight years, finishing as high as third in the nation in points scored. He turned the team over to Tommy Tuberville when he left and had three years of scoring 30 or more points a game, finishing as high as second in the nation.
From Tuberville the torch was, fittingly enough, “passed” to former Red Raider quarterback Kliff Kingsbury, who averaged more than 30 points a game every year he coached there but somehow managed go 7-6 while finishing second in the nation in scoring and 5-7 while scoring 43.7 points a game the next year, 2016.
So, yes, it was the coaching but more than that, it was the quarterbacking. Tech seemed to find quarterbacks under the tumbleweeds that blew by.
We mention all of this because for the second week in a row, West Virginia will be involved in a game with quarterback connections to Texas Tech with their own coach, Neal Brown, a big part of it all.
Brown spent 2010 to 2012 at Texas Tech as the offensive coordinator under Tuberville. In 2011 and 2012 his quarterback was Seth Doege.
If the last name is familiar, he is the older brother to Jarret Doege, who today is his quarterback at West Virginia.
In 2011 and 2012 Seth passed for 8,209 yards and 67 touchdowns under Brown, while at the same time having Jarrett hang around and attend camps at the school.
There was another young quarterback there who was the younger brother on Doege’s backup, Michael Brewer, who would have the misfortune upon Doege’s graduation of finding himself behind Davis Webb and Baker Mayfield, who passed for more than 5,000 combined yards the next year.
His brother’s name was Charlie Brewer and he would join Jarrett Doege and they would go into the stadium on their passing under Brown’s eye.
He still has his eye because he is Baylor’s starting quarterback and he’s a good one.
“The kid wins,” Brown said on Monday’s Big 12 coaches conference call. “I don’t know what else I can say better than that. He’s a winner. He comes from a winning family. His granddad’s a winner. His dad’s a winner. His brother’s a winner. That is as big a compliment as I can give.”
Brown remembers Michael Brewer well.
“He was the first quarterback we signed at Texas Tech. Tremendous family,” Brown said.
His grandfather, also named Charlie, was a quarterback while his father, Robert, was the MVP of the 1982 Cotton Bowl while uncle Rob Moerschell was a QB who played at Texas while Michael started his career at Virginia Tech and moved on to Texas Tech.
“When I was at Tech, he and Jarret both went to camp there,” Brown said. “I haven’t really had a relationship with Charlie since he was young. Obviously, we recruited him. I’ve got a lot of respect for that family, a great football family. Special people.”
Brown even went so far as to wish Charlie the best.
“Obviously I won’t want him to do well this week,” Brown said. “But like somebody else asked me, Charlie’s a winner. He’s a big reason why they got things at Baylor turned around two years ago. And I think toughness — kind of who he is is what that team is. His personality kind of bled into that team.”
Brewer is a senior now and is the first four-year starter at quarterback at Baylor since JJ Joe from 1990-93. He is also attempting to become the first man to lead the team in passing for four straight years.
Against WVU, in three games, Brewer has had his bumps and bruises along the way, combining for 29 completions in 47 tries for 404 yards and three touchdowns but in 2018 he went 1 for 8 passing for 22 yards with three interceptions while last year he was sacked seven times.
This year, with Baylor ranked eighth in the nation and with a solid defense, Brewer will be looking for better days in Morgantown.
