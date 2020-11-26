MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University and Oklahoma will go eyeball to eyeball this Saturday in a game that could announce the arrival of Neal Brown and the Mountaineers back into the upper echelon of college football should they find a way to pull off an upset.
It is far from an impossibility that they could pull it off, too, even though Oklahoma is among the hottest teams in college football today.
Still, it is a night game in Morgantown, the first of Neal Brown’s almost two-year tenure at WVU, and even with limited seating capacity it should add some juice to the mix as the Mountaineers try to stifle Oklahoma’s five-game winning streak.
And the aura of invincibility has been shattered somewhat for the Sooners, as they dropped their first two conference games to Iowa State and Kansas State, a team WVU owns a victory against.
True, the Sooners were breaking in a freshman quarterback at the time, a 5-star prospect that was being touted as the next great QB in the long line of great Sooners quarterbacks.
Aptly named Spencer Rattler, for his passes are as deadly as a rattlesnake, didn’t embarrass himself in the two losses but wasn’t the kid the nation was waiting to see.
“You can see his improvement from the second half of the Texas game on,” Brown said. “Dual threat, extremely quick release, has as much arm talent as anyone in the country and can make all the throws.”
Rattler can hurt you in a lot of ways but he’s at his best when improvising.
“As a running quarterback he’s comparable to other guys in our league,” said Jordan Lesley, WVU defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator. “What he does better is how he throws on the run. His accuracy on the run is the best we’ve seen.”
This creates a problem, for WVU likes to pressure the quarterback.
“A strong pass rush is always the best thing for pass coverage,” Brown said.
But that just gets Rattler moving and puts a lot of pressure on the secondary. Still, Brown believes, it has reached the point where the defense can handle it.
“We have two veteran safeties who communicate well,” Brown said. “The cornerbacks have shown steady improvement as the year has gone on and Jahmile Addae has done a good job of putting in schemes.”
The truth is that Oklahoma brings more firepower to town than WVU has seen this year with a solid offensive line, speedy dangerous wide receivers, a stable full of versatile tight ends and H-backs and a strong running game that recently got its best runner back in Rhamondre Stevenson, who averaged 8 yards a carry last season.
“Stevenson made a difference for them since coming back,” Brown said. “He just runs through tackles.”
This sets up a confrontation that should be fun to watch, the conference’s No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense in West Virginia.
The Mountaineers have the kind of personnel that might be able to equalize the Sooners, with middle linebacker Tony Fields II challenging every ball carrier and causing havoc on blitzes and with a defensive line headed by Darius and Dante Stills that have had their way with offensive linemen for two years now.
It also should be a showdown between Stevenson and WVU running back Leddie Brown, himself something of a load to handle when trying to tackle him.
According to Neal Brown, Leddie Brown, who is healthy again after being injured in the Texas game, helped no small amount by having last week off while Oklahoma was playing its Bedlam rivalry game with Oklahoma State.
That should give WVU some kind of advantage, coming off the heels of that emotional battle while well rested.
“We definitely are more rested and healthier than we were going into the TCU game,” Neal Brown said. “We were tired. We played hard and it didn’t show, but we had to adjust things through the week. Last week’s bye was more about rest and recovery.
“I think we’re in a good mental framework. The guys feel better. We have to have a really productive day today and tomorrow.”
