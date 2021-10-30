There was a little girl,
Who had a little curl,
Right in the middle of her forehead.
When she was good,
She was very good indeed,
But when she was bad she was horrid.
—Henry Wadsworth Goodfellow
MORGANTOWN — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was a wonderful wordsmith whose fame has outlived so many others of his era or any era, but he was not a sportswriter.
He could have been. And had he been sent to cover West Virginia's 74-59 victory over Akron in a charity exhibition at the Coliseum on Friday night his lede well might have been as it is in the nursery rhyme he wrote that was displayed above, for West Virginia was very much like the little girl with the curl — both very good and horrid.
At one point the Mountaineers led by 32 points and at that moment Taz Sherman had 29 points. You might say WVU, with Sherman showing the way, was "very good indeed."
He left the game not to return a few moments later and, quite honestly, WVU was bad from that point on, so bad you might say they were horrid.
Asked if that suggested how important the senior from Missouri City, Texas, was to this year's Mountaineers, he answered: "Yeah, I think it does show that."
But as good as Sherman was, it was countered by his other premier shooter, Sean McNeil, who bordered on horrid for much of the night. While Sherman was making 10 of 14 shots, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, McNeil was scoring just 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting, 2 of 6 from 3 point range.
"Me and Sean are probably thinking the same thing," Sherman said. "We feel every shot we take is going to go in."
The thing is, they don't. When you're hot you're hot and when you're not you're not.
"The only way to stop being cold is to make one," Sherman said and McNeil echoed the feeling.
"I said it last year, the only way he can start shooting well is to start shooting. You can't make them unless you shot them," McNeil said.
And both know that what Sherman would say is true.
"I don't think anyone has a problem with us taking certain shots, even if we are in a cold spell. Once that one falls, it starts a whole different ball game," Sherman said.
But it wasn't just scoring. It was every part of WVU's game. They were great building the lead, then horrid as it came undone in a second half when both teams scored 35 points ... but even that was misleading for once WVU built its biggest lead at 32 points it scored six points over the next 11 minutes and 41 seconds.
Up and down, good and horrid.
"We were good in spurts," Coach Bob Huggins said. "Taz was very good. The bad was we didn't continue to play — we let up. I thought our defense was pretty good and then it wasn't any good. I thought we rebounded well early, then we didn't rebound at all. We must be a whole lot more consistent."
The night started with some news on the professional front as Derek Culver went on social media to announce he had signed with Fort Wayne of the NBA's G League and will be a teammate of former Mountaineer star Daxter Miles Jr.
The game also had you thinking about professional basketball for Sherman came out and owned the Coliseum, firing away from anywhere and everywhere as the Mountaineers took a 39-24 lead to the locker room at halftime. Sherman scored more than half of the team's points.
Sherman, of course, tested the NBA waters by going into, and then withdrawing from the draft. Whatever they wanted him to improve on he had, for he had 20 points on 8 of 11 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range and found time to assist on two other baskets.
If the first half was his showcase, his gunnery mate from deep, McNeil, needed some help as he couldn't find the range, making only two of his six shots and that one from up close.
You have to be careful not to read too much into an exhibition game against a MAC team, but the first item of note was that Huggins opted to start Kedrian Johnson at the point. But he flowed freshman Kobe Johnson and senior transfer Malik Curry in and out, too, trying to get a feel for which one fits best in different situations.
Curry had a game that fit the tone of the night, just 1 for 6 shooting but he had four assists and no turnovers while recording three steals. Kedrian Johnson's night was marred by an elbow to the eye that gave him a nasty cut. He finished with 0 points on 0 for 4 shooting while the other Johnson, Kobe, had eight points with 4 for 7 from the field and one assist.
One thing that was very noticeable was that the defense was better than Huggins had let on in interviews just a day earlier. Asked about how his team was coming along at that end of the floor, he answered:
"Defensively. We're not very good. We're running guys in and out of there. There's a difference between guarding and guarding the way we guard. We haven't figured out how we guard yet. To be a good defensive team you can't give straight line drives. Everyone who touches the ball gets a straight-line drive."
By halftime they had forced 14 turnovers and the pressure defense was turned up early in the second half with good results.
But then it came undone as did the night, but in the end a win is a win and mistakes on tape help a team with as many new players as WVU has improve as opening day draws near.
