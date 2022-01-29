MORGANTOWN — When the season started, it was only natural to believe that Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil were the driving forces behind West Virginia’s basketball team, but as it has played out the role of leader that everyone thought belonged to those two has been taken over by Gabe Osabuohien.
Bob Huggins left no doubt about that Friday morning as he previewed Saturday’s 2 p.m. Big 12-SEC challenge matchup on ESPN2 with the media via a ZOOM call when he proclaimed without prodding:
“He is, without a doubt, the leader and heart and soul of our team.”
Huggins was speaking at a time when the Mountaineers had cascaded to the depths of their season with a four-game losing streak, one that ended with a 72-62 loss at the hands of Oklahoma that Huggins called “probably as bad as we’ve been in seven years.”
He then added, “We weren’t just bad. We were horrible.”
The sole bright light was Osabuohien’s relentless play that included his normal maniacal defense and relentless ball hawking on the floor and on the boards, but in which he simply took over whatever little offense the Mountaineers would display with a career high 17 points off 6 of 9 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
Huggins admitted that even shocked him.
“Before that we were happy when he just hit the rim,” Huggins said.
Obviously, going on the road with a four-game losing streak and with the NCAA Championships beginning to look like more a dream than a certainty, this is another meaningful game.
And it probably is most meaningful to Osabuohien himself, who transferred to WVU after playing at Arkansas and then being dismissed from the team due to academic problems.
Huggins got assurances from Osabuohien’s AAU coach that he was not a problem child as he researched him and that became meaningful because the Hall of Fame bound coach has had a long relationship with him.
“He came in and vouched for Gabe, his character, his basketball abilities, what he could bring to the table,” Huggins said. “After you sit down and talk to Gabe you don’t need anybody vouching for him.”
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman also helped Osabuohien get a waiver from the NCAA from sitting out a year, although they delayed ruling on it until a third of the 2019 season had gone by.
It turned out that playing at WVU and for Huggins was the perfect spot for Osabuohien, who exemplifies everything Huggins wants in a player — toughness, rebounding, defense, unselfishness.
If Huggins were a mad scientist and given the parts to create a player, the result would turn out to be Gabe Osabuohien.
“Gabe has been great,” he said. “He has played with a lot of energy. For the first few years he was here he was a defensive guy who we put in for situations where he could change the game for us.”
But he wasn’t satisfied with that. As Huggins always has stressed, he went above and beyond, working on his weaknesses, which were his scoring and free throw shooting.
“He’s worked really hard on his offense,” Huggins said.
He is not, however, gifted offensively like Sherman or McNeil, players who take over a game at that end of the floor, but since Big 12 play started, teams have done a solid job of slowing down their offensive efforts.
“There’s a lot of things we can do [to counteract what the defenses are doing] but they have to be a willing participants” Huggins said.
Arkansas had lost 5 of 6 games before reeling off a streak of 5 wins in a row that they bring into Saturday’s game.
“We have a lot of respect for Arkansas,” Huggins said. “We’re looking to play better and get the bad taste out of our mouth.”
