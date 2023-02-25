MORGANTOWN — There was a term that Bob Huggins used early in his Friday media Zoom to preview Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at No. 3 Kansas that sort of summed up what it’s like going into the Jayhawks’ House of Horrors, also known as Phog Allen Fieldhouse.
“It’s sort of like going down and buying lottery tickets when you know what the outcome is,” Huggins said.
Put another way, the visiting team normally has about as much of a chance winning there as they have of winning the lottery and, for the home teams, well, they play as if they know they hold the winning lottery ticket.
“It seems that way, doesn’t it?” Huggins said when asked if that was what he meant by the statement.
At the moment, Huggins was discussing what a good shooting team Kansas puts on the floor and that you have to turn up your defense to slow them down while turning up your offense to catch them, but Huggins intimated there’s a lot more to that than just playing solid defense or flawless offense.
We’ll let you hear what he said and do your own interpretation of what he meant.
“I think their shot-making ability affects everyone they play. They make shots but they’ve also gotten a ton of breaks. You look back over the games ... c’mon. They’ve gotten incredible breaks that nobody else has got; nobody else gets outside of there,” Huggins said.
First, a few facts that should be known about Kansas at home.
This season, the Jayhawks are 13-1 in Allen Fieldhouse, 6-1 in Big 12 home games.
The Mountaineers have played there 10 times since joining the Big 12. Their record is 0-10. WVU was ranked nationally in six of those meetings. Kansas was ranked in all of them.
WVU believes it possesses a strong home court advantage, but look at it this way — WVU has lost the same amount of home games this year (4) as Kansas has lost in the last five seasons.
Two of WVU’s losses at Kansas have been in overtime.
Finally, Allen Fieldhouse is the only opposing arena in the Big 12 in which WVU has not won.
Skill? Luck?
For the Jayhawks, it’s just like winning the lottery when WVU walks through that door.
Now don’t get the idea that Kansas isn’t good. They are, but WVU has been able to win six times in Morgantown against the Jayhawks. It’s just that when WVU plays there it’s like Kansas’ starting lineup is Wilt Chamberlain, Clyde Lovellette, Danny Manning, Paul Pierce and Frank Mason III.
The Jayhawks are always good. But that good?
Huggins doesn’t sound so sure.
“What we ought to do is go back and look at a lot of the games that have been played there, then you’d know ... you’ve seen it with your own two eyes. I think then you could make quite a case of why they win there all the time.”
Is it the crowd? Is it intimidation from the crowd? Can you win on reputation? Is it officiating being intimidated?
It might be all of it, but an 843-117 record, 87.8%, and 305-17, 94.7% under Bill Self sounds to be out of whack with reality.
Certainly, this is not the most accomplished team Huggins has brought into Kansas and it certainly has not distinguished itself on the road in Big 12 play, owning just one road victory.
And when they hosted the Jayhawks on Jan. 15 of this year they were destroyed, 85-59, in a game where Kansas’ fast break game was at its finest and the Jayhawks were hitting their outside shots, resulting in more than twice as many field goals as WVU had, 36-17.
Jalen Wilson, who is the Jayhawks’ star, hit 10 of 13 from the field and finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
“Wilson is probably the best player in the league; will be the MVP of the league,” Huggins said.
Dajuan Harris runs the team from the point and in that first game had 5 assists without a turnover in a game that came in the middle of WVU’s five-game losing streak to open Bg 12 play.
WVU was lifted last time out by Tre Mitchell’s top performance of the season and would need a repeat of that to stand a chance in Lawrence.
“Tre had a great game. He made a lot of shots, hard shots. He made 3s, he made 15-footers, shots with his back to the basket and scored them right-handed, scored them left-handed. If he had done that earlier in the year he very well could have been the Player of the Year in the league,” Huggins said.
The Mountaineers have recovered and won six of their last 11 outings but are still fighting for their NCAA life. An upset at Kansas would seal the deal and they probably also could do it by winning at Iowa State in a late Monday game.
If they can’t pull that off, the season may come down to the Senior Night home meeting against Kansas State that ends the regular season.
If all that fails, there’s always getting in line for the lottery.
