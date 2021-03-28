MORGANTOWN — As beautiful as it was out in Morgantown around noon time, as West Virginia put on its first practice display of the spring for a group of media types, there still was one big shadow cast over Mountaineer Field.
That, of course, was the loss of Tykee Smith, an All-American safety, to the transfer portal.
Brown, in his post-workout ZOOM call, wasted little time before he addressed the action by Smith and the perceived problem the portal has presented to the sport and you might be surprised by the West Virginia head coach’s take on both matters.
“It was a mutual separation,” Brown said, confirming without saying so that differences had grown between both sides that, were they presented in a divorce court, would probably be filed under the heading of irreconcilable differences. “It’s a lot like some relationships I’m sure everyone has gone through that just gets to the point where it is best for both parties.”
While Brown did not range into what the problems were, they were well known, especially after Smith did not start the Liberty Bowl game and was not around for the second half against Army, a clear indication that they had separated and the divorce filing could not be far off.
“I have nothing to say negative about him,” Brown said. “He had a really good two years here of being productive on the field and we wish him the best.”
As if on cue, Smith offered up this Tweet Saturday afternoon:
“Don’t feel bad for making a decision that upset other people. You aren’t responsible for their happiness. You are responsible for yours;”
That could be an anthem of what is more and more becoming a “me-first” generation.
Brown then turned his attention to the subject that is dominating the conversation throughout college football and basketball these days — the transfer portal.
“I’m not going to sit here and complain about the portal,” Brown said. “There’s arguments on both sides. It’s changed college athletics and the jobs of coaches but we’re well compensated and we’ll figure it out.”
It has reached the point where roster management has become as important as game management and with the ability to move on without having to sit out a year, coaches are almost recruiting their players 24 hours a day, even as they play for them.
Brown has had a number of departures, as has Bob Huggins on his basketball team. Remember, there are only 13 basketball scholarships while football dresses upward of 80 people for a game, so the numbers will be far higher but the basketball departures may be a higher percentage and more impactful.
“We’ve had a number of departures, but we’ve only had one that was a surprise and that (was starting cornerback) Dreshun Miller earlier,” Brown said.
Miller has transferred to Auburn and with Smith now gone the secondary has lost two starters and will have to be reworked.
“We feel we have gained more than we lost (through the transfer portal),” Brown said. “We have to continue to do a good job.”
Indeed, WVU picked up what they consider to be a key component in their offensive line in Doug Nester, a state native who had started at Virginia Tech and now has transferred home, as well Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon, who could play his way into the rotation.
Dixon originally was thought to be heading home to play at Michigan or Michigan State, but WVU won the recruiting battle on that front.
Right now in addition to starters Smith and Miller, WVU has lost these players to the transfer portal (school he has signed with):
— QB Austin Kendall
— RB Alex Sinkfield (Boston College)
— WR Ali Jennings (Old Dominion)
— OL Junior Uzebu (Vanderbilt)
— OL Briason Mays (Southern Miss)
— DL Quay Mays (Arkansas State)
— DE Bryce Brand
— S Noah Guzman
As for replacing Tykee Smith, there is justice in the idea that Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr., who became eligible late last season and started in Smith’s place in the bowl game, is the heir apparent.
Neal Brown has said that, in an effort to build depth and versatility, all of the safeties will be learning the other positions so that they can be moved around without losing much.
“The hope is all the returners will learn to play the entire shelf,” Brown said.
Over the years transfers have been very kind to WVU, going back to Ira Errett Rogers, who came to WVU from Bethany in the early days of the 20th century.
The likes of quarterback Jeff Hostetler, running back A.B. Brown, last year’s star linebacker Tony Fields, quarterbacks Clint Trickett and Will Grier, fullback Owen Schmitt, star center from the 1950s Bob Orders and defensive back Ryan Mundy all started their careers elsewhere.
