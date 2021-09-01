MORGANTOWN — When West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege decided in the off season to grow a beard, there were those among Mountaineers fans who figured it was a disguise after having been yanked for the second half of the last game he played, bailed out via a second-half WVU comeback over Army in the Liberty Bowl behind his replacement, Austin Kendall.
But anyone who knows Doege understands that he isn’t one to hide from challenges and that if his bowl performance in which WVU put up just 10 points and in which he closed out with a badly thrown interception was bad, he’d go at it head on.
And that was what he did, hoping to make it a turning point in a career in which he was overlooked by major schools out of high school despite being a prep sensation and the younger brother of one of Texas Tech’s top quarterbacks ever, Seth Doege. He had to begin his career at Bowling Green and while he played solid football after transferring to WVU he wasn’t setting the world on fire.
But before we go back to how he moved forward through the spring, summer camp and fall camp to convince himself and the coaching staff that he was the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback and would be a much-improved version of the one they saw last year, let us return to that beard.
“It was the middle of the summer and I started to let it grow out. My girlfriend said ‘You ought to let it grow. It looks really good.’ I got back to camp and got compliments from everybody. I just rolled with it from there,” he said.
As for gaining anonymity and avoiding fan displeasure, that wasn’t the way it worked out.
“I think it makes it more recognizable,” he said.
And as for the fan reaction to his bowl performance? Let’s just say some of them unleashed the slings and arrows of misfortune that come with playing quarterback in this era.
“I guess you could say they weren’t too kind on social media. But that’s the way it is. It’s every game. You get on your phone and you have someone saying something about you. It’s part of playing quarterback,” he said.
So, what did happen in the aftermath of the ‘Memphis Meltdown’?
Gerard Parker is the Mountaineers offensive coordinator and his approach is an understanding one.
“We’re all human,” he said during Tuesday’s interviews heading toward the Maryland opener. “Anytime we don’t play well as an offense that I’m responsible for it hurts. We live in a pretty cynical world. It’s much easier to throw stones than helping a guy grow.
“That hurt him,” Parker said. “He understood and embraced the pain. Who would not? We talked through it and let him grow. For a guy who likes to stand in front of a team and an offense and say ‘Here’s what I’m going to do to fix this and be brave and courageous and just get lost in the work and not worry about the negativity of that game says a lot.
“I think it’s a huge test of him as a human being. I know this, I’m proud as hell of him. In a world where it’s hard to do those things, he’s done them. Is he going to make mistakes this year? Yes. I am too. He stood in the fire and really improved who he is and his game. That says a lot about how he’ll be this year.”
His quarterback coach, Sean Reagan, gave Doege some room after the bowl game.
“I called him probably 24 to 48 hours after the bowl game and said, ‘I love you, man. You had a bad game. Sometimes that happens but you can’t dwell on the negatives that happened in the bowl game. You have to use it. You have to grow from it and you have to become a better player.
“Credit to Jarret Doege. I think I talked to him one more time before he came back in January. Seven or eight days I left him alone, then when he came back, we had a one-on-one. He was in a great mindset. He had a vision, he had a plan and he executed it. It really is showing and he’s playing with very high confidence right now.”
Having the vision was what head coach Neal Brown saw as the most important aspect of his recovery.
“We talk with our team about how there are dreamers and there’s people who have visions,” Brown said. “To me, dreamers have this dream of the type of player they want to be, about what the end result will be, but it’s really a dream, they just kind of think about it.
“Then there’s people with visions,” Brown said. “They have a plan and it’s about action and it’s hard. There’s things you have to do to reach the outcome you want to reach. Jarret’s a guy with vision. He has earned the opportunity to go out and compete ... and to compete at a high level.
“My expectation and my belief is he is going to go out and play well. There’s nothing I’ve seen over the last nine months that would tell me any different.’”
This is how Doege laid out his plan. His first call was to brother, Seth, who has often been his role model.
“Me and my brother had a little talk. He gave me two days to think about what happened, then it was let’s go to work,” Jarret Doege said. “It helps a lot having a brother who was a player and a coach at a high level, mostly that he was a player because he’s been through everything. There’s a lot of advice he could give me. He’s actually been benched before. He played at Saskatchewan with the Rough Riders and actually got benched, so he got to tell me what that was like and what I should do from there.”
When they were done talking, his vision was in place.
“I wanted to come back and get to work; work harder than I ever had. I thought I worked hard last year but this year I put in a whole new perspective in how much I needed to do to get where I wanted to be. I focused on pocket movement and the deep ball along with all I’d done before,” he said.
“He’s done everything in his power to become the best quarterback that Jarret Doege can be since he came back to school after the bowl game,” Reagan said. “He’s taken a plan, executed it and done it to a very high level. That’s why he will be ready to play and play very well this Saturday.”
“The big thing he wanted to work on was pocket movement. He did drills all winter, spring and summer, working on subtle moves while concentrating on keeping his eyes downfield.
“The next thing he wanted to do was work on his body with Coach Mike Joseph and he did a phenomenal job with that, dropped his body fat to under 10 percent,
Then he wanted to add a little juice to his throws and he did that by being in the weight room and giving himself extra arm care to try and keep the soreness out all winter, spring and summer.
At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, he’ll get to burst out of his off-season cocoon against Maryland.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
