MORGANTOWN — Frank A. Fear maintains he’s not a sportswriter, which is quite believable when you note that on the cover of his new book that comes out next week he uses his middle initial, a hint that there is more to this story than just a rehash of West Virginia’s football past.
“I am a retired professor,” the WVU graduate stresses, a sociologist who spent 40 years teaching at Michigan State.
Now not everyone can be an academic, but the nice thing is everyone can be a sportswriter, each with his own degree of competence. Fear not, shall we say, Fear’s level of competence is quite high as he merges both worlds into an intriguing book entitled “Band of Brothers. Then and Now.”
The title may sound familiar for a couple of decades ago it was a popular television mini-series relating the story of Easy Company, the 101st Airborne Division in World War II and their journey across Europe from D-Day to VJ Day.
War creates groups that all can be called “Band of Brothers” and, as he shows in this inside look into an overlooked era of WVU football, from 1965 to 1970, it can do the same thing on a football team ... not necessary a great football team that is worshipped in football lore, but one far more important to creating what WVU football would become than many realize.
If Fear had been a sportswriter, this would have delved into the games that were played and used them as the centerpiece of his tale, but this is more a look at the people involved, the sociology of the players and coaches and the times of a different era.
This is about coaches Jim Carlen and Bobby Bowden and the men who played for them — we dare not say played under them, for they would both merge as one and be factors in each other’s lives.
This is the way Fear put it last week:
“When I started this enterprise, I thought it was going to be all about football. I was at Pitt Stadium in 1970 with that huge comeback by the Panthers. I thought they would talk about those games, and they did. But what struck me from the very first interview — and it’s the theme of the book — it’s who these people were, who played back then; the kinds of people they were, the character of the people they were.”
That game is a sad part of WVU lore, for it was a game Bowden managed to lose, 36-35, after building a 35-8 halftime lead; a disaster of the magnitude that Rich Rodriguez’s 13-9 loss to Pitt in 2007 that cost a place in the National Championship game stunned the state.
It was in those days as an undergraduate that Fear slipped into sports writing as an aside and admits it grabbed him by the throat.
“It never leaves you,” he said.
He did a column back then.
“It was just dumb luck,” he said. “I had an opportunity to help him with recruiting. He needed someone to talk to the recruits at WVU after his first year there. None of the faculty members wanted to do it so the head of the department asked me if I wanted to do it and I said sure.
“That was after the 1970 season and I wrote about that experience. I also wrote about Jim Braxton,” he said.
Being from Western New York, Fear followed Braxton, especially after he went to the Buffalo Bills and became the blocking back for O.J. Simpson in Buffalo.
It was Bob Zitelli, a lineman from that day, who planted the seed for the book after reading a column Fear did on Braxton a couple of years ago with this email:
“Hello, Frank. Your column on my West Virginia football teammate Jim “Bubby” Braxton brought so many fond memories. Bubby will always be with us and remembered as a consummate team player. We both were members of the ’67 Mountaineer recruiting class. Four years of living, eating, practicing, attending class, meetings, travel, and game days brought us together during a difficult time in America. There’s so much I can share with you, including that Jim and I competed against each other in high school in Western Pennsylvania. Not many know that he excelled on the baseball diamond, like McCovey, Stargell, and other powerful lefties. We played so many games on the diamond and gridiron only to be reunited at WVU. —Bob Zitelli”
Fear took it from there, using an academic approach to a sports book, contacting as many living players and coaches from that era as he could and crafted a look into them as people and as a unit, as closely knit as the Band of Brothers from World War II.
“Bob Zitelli told me once, you know, ‘I don’t know really how I got to Morgantown but it was the right place for me. That’s the place I was supposed to be at that time,’” he said.
It made him think about his own situation.
“My wife and I, also a WVU alum, we’d never been to West Virginia, didn’t know anyone there, but we both knew it as a pivot point in our careers. We both had good, long academic careers. She went into academics and was a dean. There was just something about West Virginia that never left us.”
And so it was the coaches and players.
“You say to yourself, this is a special time, a special place and special people. I’m not sure it gets the credit it deserves,” he said, explaining why this project gripped him. “I understand, people are focusing on the here and now and look at what Don Nehen accomplished. You look how he built that program and Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart.
“But when you look at the people side of this, the character, what these guys did.”
He tells us about Zitelli and Mickey Plumley, players from the era, and Ken Juskowich, the placekicker who “singlefootedly” beat Pitt, 15-0, with five field goals and how he remained attached to Carlen unti the coach’s death.
More to the point, he lets them tell us about the team, the coaches, the games while he puts perspective on what it all meant at the time and to the future.
In 1969 Bowden and WVU beat South Carolina, 14-3, a Peach Bowl victory in a driving rainstorm that would be one of the most crucial games in WVU’s rise to national prominence a decade and a half later.
“Looking through today’s lens, a college football fan might ask, ‘What was the big deal about playing in the 1969 Peach Bowl,’” Fear wrote before noting that while there were 43 bowl games last year there were only 11 then, nine of them for major colleges.
But it was more than that. This was at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
“West Virginia had an integrated football team. South Carolina had admitted its first African American student a few years earlier (1963) and was a year away from enrolling its first Black football player. The contrast between the schools was one thing, and the context — the state in which the game was played, Georgia, was another.
“Lester Maddox, a staunch segregationist known for banning Black customers from being served at his Atlanta restaurant, was governor at the time and there was some concern about whether race would be an issue surrounding the game.”
One of the players, Randy Flinchum, would recall that there was a pregame moment of truth at one event when the captains were supposed to kiss the game queen on her cheek and there was concern if WVU’s Black captain, Carl Crennel, would do so.
He did.
“... the queen’s face turned red,” Filchum said. “It was one heck of a moment!”
The book brings you inside the times, inside the locker room, into Morgantown and WVU football at the time, but it is more, Fear says.
“The takeaway for me is this is a book that I hope every Mountaineer takes pride in and says ‘I’m a Mountaineer too.’”
