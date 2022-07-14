MORGANTOWN — College football.
The words conjure up images for all of us:
Pat White slipping away from a pass rush to innovate his way to a long touchdown run ... cheerleaders jumping up and down ... No. 1 foam rubber fingers ... Quincy Wilson barreling over Miami defenders into the end zone ... a buck clad mascot firing off a musket ... striping the stadium ... Gary Jennings gathering in a perfect Will Grier pass at the back of the end zone ... The aroma of burgers on the grill while tailgating in the parking lot with friends ... rivalry games ... upsets and come-from-behind victories.
It is more than a game, more than an event. It is a culture, a way of life. If you live in West Virginia, if you live in or near a college town, it New Year’s on Saturday (or Thursday this year) whatever the date.
But I have to admit, after hearing Brett Yormark’s introductory speech at the Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, I’m scared.
I’m scared of it losing all that it is in a world gone corporate.
See Yormark spoke for about half an hour. It was a journey into tomorrow, but it’s a tomorrow that I find spooky for it is about money and contracts and changing the very culture that has gone from Rockne to Bryant to Hayes to Paterno to today.
During his entire talk there was no mention of Deuce Vaughn or Mike Gundy, no mention of the Backyard Brawl, just 50 days away. But he spoke of Jay Z and Roc Nation, from where he comes; of NASCAR and not Mountaineer Field or even Allen Fieldhouse, but of the Barclay Center in, of all places, Brooklyn, New York, which he helped create.
Barclay Center, we mean, not Brooklyn.
All indications are that Yormark got the job to negotiate the next media contract and to keep the Big 12 viable financially into the new era that is dawning in the college game.
Yormark is on hand to change the culture of the conference in a sport that needs to cling to whatever culture it can.
“We want to contemporize [the Big 12]. We want to nationalize it. We want to make it more aspirational,” he said.
“I want every student-athlete in America, when they are thinking about what are they going to do in their next chapter and are entertaining different options, say they want to go to the Big 12 for all the right reasons ... and it needs to resonate.
“We need to get cooler, hipper and younger. I think that’s very important.”
But really, is there anything cooler, hipper and younger than college sports? One thinks that turning it into NASCAR or the NBA is taking it in the wrong direction.
This, though, is how Yormark sees the league getting younger, hipper, cooler.
“We can do that in lots of different ways. How do we think about social media and engaging with our stakeholders and our fans? How do we use content to drive awareness and do storytelling for us? There’s a lot of things we can do and we are going to explore all opportunities to do it,” he said.
Maybe what has brought this on is best symbolized by the way Yormark came into his job. Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor, brought it up while introducing him.
It was just after USC and UCLA had announced their stunning move of leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
“I said, ‘Well, welcome to college athletics, and you thought working for Jay-Z was really exciting,’” Livingstone said.
Realignment, new media deals, NIL, transfer portals, agents ... those are what make up Yormark’s world and like it or not, your world, too.
I keep seeing social media tweets from people who say they are being turned off by college athletics, but no one is paying attention to them and won’t until they turn off college athletics.
“How do we drive incremental revenue streams? How do we make some bold decisions in doing that. Open for business is kind of our new dictate and it’s not about conference realignment. It’s about everything we do,” he said.
“I’m in conversation with our media partners. How do we create value over the next couple of years so we are in position to have meaningful conversations when that time presents itself? I’m taking guidance from people who will be in position to do something when the opportunity presents itself.
“We’re not in an ivory tower. We’re looking at that value equation very seriously. It has to be additive. It’s got to create value for all the right reasons. If it’s dilutive, we are not going to pursue it.”
Sometimes the best deals are the ones that don’t get done.
“Bob’s left us in an incredible position. I love where we are, the markets we’re in ... we’ve expanded from five markets to eight with the four new schools we’ve added. We’re in a great place. The question is where do we build upon it,” Yormark continued.
Yormark is certain that the old days are gone. When asked what college football will look like five years from now, he answered:
“It looks very different than it does today. There’s more diversified revenue streams. Obviously, the focus has to be on student-athletes but I think you’ll see more commercialization of the collegiate space.
“I think conferences will have a bigger responsibility in certain decision-making that right now might not be in their hands.”
Read into that what you want but it certainly hints at a breakaway of the power conferences and schools from the NCAA.
“I think the landscape is going to change and hopefully I’ll have a voice in where it goes,” he said.
