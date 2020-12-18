MORGANTOWN — When West Virginia opens its Big 12 basketball schedule at 9 p.m. Friday night at the Coliseum, the Mountaineers will face a team that has begun its rebuilding process by bringing in three transfers.
“It’s a sign of the times,” WVU Coach Bob Huggins said on Thursday, sounding not at all in lock step with the times.
In some ways it is symbolic, for just Wednesday, the NCAA passed a rule that allows instant eligibility to any players in 2020-21 who are transfers, waiving the one-year waiting period that had been required.
Huggins says if that sticks around “it will be like a circus.”
“It’s kind of like how free agency turned me off on baseball,” Huggins said. “It wasn’t watching the Pirates and Willie Stargell, Roberto Clemente and the Alou brothers and all that. If free agency would have happened during that time, who knows. You kind of grow up cheering for a team and certain people on the team ... and then, all of a sudden, they are gone. They are not there anymore, replaced by someone from another team.”
Make no doubt the introduction of free agency to professional sports took away a special something those sports had.
Clemente and Stargell were to Pittsburgh what the Golden Triangle was, Stan Musial was more to St. Louis than what the Gateway Arch became and Mantle and DiMaggio and Berra and Ford and Rizzuto were to New York sports what the Empire State Building was to the city.
“I think it’s horrible. I don’t think it’s good for the kids and certainly not good for the fans. It’s rough on the schools, too. It’s going to be a rough deal.”
Huggins sees this as just part of a changing landscape that may not bode well for West Virginia and other schools in college towns, especially since the NCAA also has allowed college athletes to take advantage of financial opportunities by branding their name and image.
“Think about this name and likeness thing,” Huggins said. “What if someone comes in and says to one of our guys who is playing really well, ‘How much are you getting on this name and likeness thing from West Virginia? Well, we can give you three times that much.’ What are they going to do? The same thing you will do. you’ll leave.
“How do you stop that? I don’t know how to stop that,” he said.
And that becomes even more likely if he can leave without sitting out a year.
See, we are living now in difficult times and it well may be that the smaller cities, the college towns, are being hit as hard or harder than the metropolitan areas.
“Let’s face it, we’re not in a metropolitan area that has the wherewithal to make name and likeness big.. We don’t have that,” Huggins said.
Then the man without the rearview mirror took a look back to make his point.
“I was in Cincinnati for years and we didn’t have the name and likeness thing, but if we did, we could have gotten some stuff done. It’s a city. There’s a lot of things going on. There’s Proctor & Gamble. We don’t have that,” Huggins said.
And the pandemic has done nothing to make it any better here.
“Now, with Mylan shutting down and it looks to me like a lot of downtown isn’t reopening, what do we have to offer in the name and likeness game. It used to be we could go find guys. We got Derek [Culver] and he wasn’t heavily recruited. He’s good now. We got Sean [McNeil].
“How do you keep them now? Or can you keep them? Or do you even think you can? Basically, we’re looking at a lot of one-and-dones. I guess I have to go to a John Calipari seminar.”
Think, if you may, of what has happened to college sports, of how much nicer it was to have Kevin Jones or Jevon Carter around for four years of basketball rather than Sagaba Konate, who seemed so eager to get out.
You can’t blame those, however, who turn professional when they can for, after all, isn’t that what college is for, to prepare someone for their profession.
But to jump from one school to another as easily as you can change barbers or grocery stores, well, that just creates a crack in the foundation of what college athletics is founded upon.
