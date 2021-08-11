MORGANTOWN — Nikki Izzo-Brown, the only coach the West Virginia University women’s soccer program, has ever had heads into her 25th year this season.
And the season begins, she goes in proud, not because she lasted so long but because of what she has accomplished, including a golden moment out of this year’s — or maybe we have to say last year’s, considering the COVID-forced postponement — Tokyo Olympics.
She got to see two of her former players, Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence, win Gold Medals as critical defenders in the champion Canadian team’s upset of both the United States and Sweden to win the championship.
The only thing that could have been better would have been if it were for the United States, but she knows that the WVU women’s soccer program was essential in developing both into first winners of the Bronze Medal in the previous Olympics and then the Gold in this one.
Izzo-Brown grew up in Rochester, N.Y., went to college there, played there, then began her coaching career at West Virginia Wesleyan, first one year as an assistant, then one year as head coach before the WVU Athletic Director put his new women’s soccer program in her hands in August 1993.
Could she possibly see well enough into the future to see her team producing two Gold Medal winners?
Maybe not, but she came in supremely confident in her abilities to build a program and to obtain and mold quality players into world-class players.
“What I said then was that it was going to take special people to win here,” she said in a recent media call. “I always thought it was a special place. I wouldn’t have gotten so specific as to say I’m going to coach a Gold Medalist, two Gold Medalists, Bronze medalists, World Cup players or 30 or so pros.
“But I knew we had a special place here and it was the right people to come in.”
Twenty-five years and she never had a losing season, the only .500 year coming with a 9-9-1 record in 1999.
The next year she made her first NCAA Tournament.
All the time she challenged her players and she thought of that as she watched the Canadian team beat the Americas, owners of seven straight Gold Medals, led by the superstar Megan Rapinoe.
It was a reminder for her of the 2005 season.
“We went and played Christine Sinclair and Rapinoe. They played for Portland the year they won the national championship.”
Portland, with Rapinoe and Christine Sinclair scoring second half goals, overwhelmed her No. 19 teams, 2-0, WVU never getting a shot off on goal. Portland would finish at 23-0-2 and win the title with a 4-0 victory over UCLA.
So Izzo-Brown knew what it was like to have a national championship team, even got her 2016 team to the NCAA Championship with the nation’s No. 1 ranking, but was upset in the final.
If that was the biggest disappointment, seeing what Buchanan and Lawrence accomplished was the highlight.
“There’s so many key moments when I was with both of them when it was a struggle,” she said. “Nobody sees the struggles. They only see the Gold Medal.”
But as it is with any coach and her players, there are struggles to attain such a high status and now Izzo-Brown may not have the medal to wear, but she knows she was a huge part of them winning it.
“For me, I’m bursting with love and excitement. Oh, man, it’s amazing,” she said, having reflected on it. “It’s a sick disease us coaches have where we don’t get time to reflect enough and go ‘Whoa, wait a minute! There’s a young coach and now she’s an old coach and look what has happened along the way,’” she said. “If I was to talk to my young self, I would appreciate moments like this and say ‘Wow, there’s some amazing things happening that don’t happen to every program in this country.’”
Now, off a season rocked by the COVID virus, she faces new challenges as she gets ready to begin a new year on Thursday, Aug. 19, when Buffalo comes to Dick Dlesk Stadium to open the chase.
Last year was such an aberration. She played only a conference schedule and went 7-2 with a very young team.
“Super excited this is a semi-normal, back-to-it preseason,” she said. “Great to have the group back ready to grind and win championships.”
Now they have experience and two players were picked to the Big 12’s Preseason All-Conference team — junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey and senior defender Jordan Brewster.
“I told both of them they better be on those All-Conference teams at the end of the year. That’s the most important. I think it shows confidence that other coaches voted for them. I know I’m their biggest fans. It’s exciting they get the nod from other coaches in the conference that feel they are at that level.
“I think both of them bring that experience back. Both have those years under the belts, especially Jordan. My hope is experience, a little bit of hunger to get a championship this year.”
She also has another piece to the puzzle with Oklahoma transfer Maya McCutcheon, who is expected to produce big things.
“First and foremost, we’re not necessarily a young team as I would have expressed last year,” she said as she started to talk about McCutcheon. “We kind of grown. When I was recruiting Maya we talked about her experience and her years. That’s really what we needed, another player with that type of experience.
“I call her M&M because we have two Maya’s now [joining returnee Maya Ladhani in the midfield]. She has really brought in that factor and more. She works, she’s talented, she sees things and she can create things. She’s gritty. It’s nice to have someone with that mentality with experience.”
There’s more experience in junior defender Mackenzie Aunkst.
“She came in as a freshman with an injury and then limited minutes her sophomore year,” Izzo-Brown said. “Then she developed more minutes last year. You can see how she has really developed to be that next level player. Gabby Robinson, same thing. Julie Lynch. They are really just developing and as they develop the little things, they make the big things happen.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.