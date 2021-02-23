MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins is known as a pretty good motivator, as he showed at Texas when he spent halftime inspiring his West Virginia team to wipe out a 19-point deficit to pull out an 84-82 victor.
But he can't hold a candle to Sharon White, Derek Culver's mother, when it comes to inspirational talks, and she apparently does it without using any pool hall, four-letter words.
The way Huggins told it before West Virginia went out against TCU to wrap up an undefeated, but abbreviated two-game road trip through Texas by beating the Horned Frogs, 74-66, his mother called him after the Texas game and delivered one message.
"Derek," Huggins said she said, "I could get five rebounds."
Indeed, the Texas game was not one he will brag about, 12 points and six rebounds.
"It wasn't one of his better games," Huggins said after the game.
There would be no such admission on this night as Culver had a double-double just minutes into the second half after scoring 15 points with eight rebounds in the first half to allow the Mountaineers to escape at the half with a six-point lead, 37-31. He then finished the night off with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
That inspired the Mountaineers to outrebound TCU, 38-30, and bury them on the offensive boards, 13 to 3. Culver's three offensive rebounds matched TCU's total for the entire game.
Nothing came easily for the Mountaineers, in part because they made just 19 of 33 free throws, for 57.6 percent.
Culver went 6 of 14 from the line.
"It's something I'll think about on the way home," Culver said. "But after it happens, you can't change it."
TCU pushed the Mountaineers in the first half despite Culver's dominance and it took Jalen Bridges making the final seven points of the half so WVU could get some breathing room with a 37-31 lead.
Culver wasn't about to back off in the second half and quickly turned his evening into yet another double-double, his 11th, which leads he the Big 12, as the Mountaineers stretched the lead to 13 points.
But TCU had other idea plans and scratched its way back into it, narrowing the lead to 2 before Sherman took over the game from Culver.
Sherman is amazing when he gets hot and this time he was microwaving on high, scoring 14 points in four minutes, the Mountaineers riding him to a 16-point lead.
"That was dramatic," Culver said. "That was a very big thing. I know my guards will heat up and once they are hot, they're hot. I'm not worried about my shooters. I know they will come around. They never leave me hanging."
But in the final analysis, it was Culver's enthusiasm and determination that was the difference between these two.
Culver was a man among school children, creating down low all night.
He scored with his right hand. He scored with his left. He used his muscle when he had to but it was more a matter of footwork and foot speed.
He showed some moves he hadn't shown all year, perhaps the most spectacular being a baseline drive from the left side under the basket and hitting an underhand scoop shot with his right hand while drawing a foul.
Still TCU wouldn't go away.
It was an 8-point lead with a couple of minutes left. That's McBride time. He made a backdoor cut for a layup, then stole the ball and hit a jumper to put it away for the Mountaineers.
And after the game, Taz Sherman sidled off to the side to talk with his mother, who had come to see him play.
You might remember that earlier this year he said he expected his mother had texted him when he made two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to hold off Texas Tech.
Congratulations?
Hardly.
"I'm pretty sure she'll text about the one I missed earlier," he said.
And on this night, he made eight of nine.
"I'm pretty sure the second thing she says will be about the one free throw I missed," Sherman said.
Who knew Culver and Sherman's mothers were tougher on their sons than Huggins is.
