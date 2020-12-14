MORGANTOWN — The last time anyone shot like No. 11 West Virginia did in beating No. 19 Richmond, 87-71, at the Coliseum Sunday it was one of the school's national champion rifle teams.
For a while there as the Mountaineers were lifting their record to 5-1 and put themselves in position to move inside the nation's Top 10 this week, it looked like they may top 60 percent shooting from the field for the first time in the Coliseum since shooting the ball that well against Auburn 13 years ago.
Baskets looked as easy dunking a doughnut in the cup of coffee you were drinking at your breakfast table especially through a first half where nearly nothing went wrong.
At halftime, West Virginia was shooting a ridiculous 66 percent and as they broke the game completely open to lead 52-30 over the nation's No. 19 team.
That led Coach Bob Huggins to observe, "When we make shots, we're pretty good. When we don't turn the ball over, we're even better."
WVU had only 12 turnovers that led to just 9 points for Richmond.
The Mountaineers not only shot well — now there's an understatement, considering that late in the first half they made nine straight baskets and closed out the half making 10 of 12 shots — but they did so because they finally passed the ball like Huggins wants them to.
Miles "Deuce" McBride took the reins of the Mountaineers in this one coming off a bad shooting game against North Texas. He led the way with 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting to go with five assists while being guarded by Jacob Gilyard, the Atlantic 10's Defensive Player of the Year last year and considered a candidate for National Defensive Player of the Year this season.
But before the game, Huggins indicated on the radio that he wasn't sure Gilyard was the kind of on-ball defender who could handle a player as skilled as McBride.
"Gilyard is not Jevon Carter," Huggins said. "He does a lot off the ball. He hangs around the opponent's glass, which most little guys don't do, and swats the ball out guys' hands. He does a lot of terrific things on defense but he isn't a great on the ball defender."
WVU tested him right away by running a play for McBride down low and it worked for a basket, leaving McBride certain that he could get what he wanted when posting up on the 5-foot-9 Gilyard.
McBride understood the challenge he faced and eagerly proved himself against a player considered one of the best defenders in the nation.
"I knew he was one of the best players in their conference — the A-10 is no joke. Watching film, I knew we had a tough matchup but I knew our game play pretty well and just came out [and] executed it," McBride said.
Another player facing a big challenge was Oscar Tshiebwe, the big man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who had played only five minutes last game and had seen his statistics from his freshman season last year decrease. Huggins admitted after the last game that he expects much more from Tshiebwe.
Well, he got it today as Tshiebwe scored 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting, had six rebounds and three assists.
Assistant coach Erik Martin may have helped get Tshiebwe straightened out after the last game.
"I like Coach Martin because after the North Texas game he waited for me," Tshiebwe said. "We talked and said he said the game of basketball does not worry about how you are playing, just that you are playing hard. You have to forget the last game and go out, have fun and play hard. Then you will dominate."
As much as Tshiebwe did in this game, Huggins believes it's just scratching the surface.
"I expect to see a lot more," Huggins said. "He's getting better, starting to become more and more the old Oscar, but I expect a lot more."
It was hard to find a Mountaineer who didn't have a big game. Derek Culver had almost a daily double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while also showing he plays the game to the hilt by diving for a ball as it was going out of bounds while the Mountaineers were well in charge of the game.
Taz Sherman chipped in with 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting and Sean McNeil hit 5 of 8 shots including both the 3s he took to finish with 12 points.
And, as good as the offense was, Sherman spent some post-game praising the defense.
"I think we did a good job turning defense to offense and getting the ball to guys who could make shots," Sherman said. "When you start seeing shots go in one after another it gives your defense a boost. I thought our defense was the catalyst today."
For the second straight game, Huggins changed the flow of the action by going to a press in an effort to speed up the Richmond offense and that completely changed the context in which the game was being played.
The Mountaineers get this week off before opening Big 12 play at Iowa State.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.