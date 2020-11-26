MORGANTOWN — This has certainly a couple of days to remember for the West Virginia University athletic department, capped off on Thanksgiving by Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe leading the men’s basketball team into the finals of the Bad Boys Mower Crossover Classic with a 78-66 victory Virginia Commonwealth.
Culver scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds and Tshiebwe had 11 points and 16 rebounds and they got a lot of outside help from Sean McNeil’s 16 points and Deuce McBride’s 12 points and four assists.
At 2-0, the Mountaineers will face Western Kentucky at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN Friday.
West Virginia opened the tournament with a 79-71 victory over South Dakota State with McBride scoring 23 points.
But there was so much more happening around the basketball team, the biggest news coming in mid-afternoon on Wednesday when the Big 12 informed WVU that its home football game against No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday night, which was to be televised nationally on ABC, was being postponed until Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 problems at Oklahoma.
That gave the Mountaineer football team this weekend off following an off-week before going to Iowa State to face the team leading the Big 12 conference.
That’s a big chore, to be sure, especially with Oklahoma after that, but not as big a chore as Huggins created for himself when he managed to work his No. 15 basketball team into the Jimmy V Classic to face No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 5.
“We were sitting in the room (Tuesday) night and it came across the ticker that Tennessee couldn’t play because of COVID-19, and so I thought, ‘What the heck, let’s call ESPN,’” Huggins said. “So, I called some guys I’ve known for a long time and said, ‘Hey, man. Can we work this out and get us into the Jimmy V to play Gonzaga?
“He said, ‘Let me call you back.’ And then 10 or 15 minutes later he called back and said, ‘We got it done, You’re in.’ So, it happened pretty quickly.”
It is the kind of challenge Huggins loves but sometimes you get what you ask for.
Gonzaga is good — really good, as evidenced by a 102-90 victory over No. 6 Kansas on Wednesday.
All that was swirling around as WVU took the court on Thursday against VCU, a less experienced, less accomplished team that the Mountaineers pushed around early.
With Culver taking charge and putting his 6-foot-10, 260-pound body to good use the Mountaineers opened with a 13-0 lead and held the Rams of VCU without a point for 6 minutes and 44 seconds and without a field goal until they got an offensive goaltending call in their favor at 10:51 of the first half.
But VCU’s tenacious defense got them back into the game, turning it into mayhem at times.
After having only three turnovers in the South Dakota State game, the Mountaineers were charged with 21 against VCU, leading Huggins to say “you can’t turn the ball over like that and keep winning games.”
But the Mountaineers more than made up for it with 40 rebounds. But get this, 31 of them belonged to Culver and Tshiebwe.
Throughout the game, Culver and Tshiebwe made plays when the Mountaineers most needed them. Culver came out storming, leading WVU to its big early lead and then when VCU narrowed it to two points at 29-27 with 4:26 left in the half, he made an amazing drive to the basket that lit a fire under the team and allowed them to sprint to a 42-33 halftime lead.
Again, VCU fought back but late in the second half it was Tshiebwe who took control of the game, seemingly grabbing every rebound, even though he did miss a number of close-in opportunities.
“Oscar is going to be a factor regardless,” Culver said. “He is going to demand respect in the post. They can’t double team me and if they do, I can feed him. You can’t take the ball from Oscar. If he’s in the game he will find a way to contribute because he plays so hard.”
The other major factor in WVU’s play so far has been McNeil contributing 16 points in each game even though he hasn’t hit a high percentage yet.
“Compared to last year this summer was huge for me,” McNeil said. “I know I have not shown it yet but I have been a lot more consistent in practice — I know I can make shots. That’s what Huggs brought me here to do and the only way to make shots is to shoot them.”
