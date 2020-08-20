MORGANTOWN — The power of the COVID-19 pandemic hit full force for West Virginia University football fans mid-morning Thursday when it was announced that the opening game on Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky, the only non-conference game of the season, would be played without spectators at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The decision was reached between the school, its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, and local and state health authorities.
WVU’s next home game will be the Big 12 opener against Baylor on Oct. 3 and no decision has been reached yet on that game or other future games.
It’s possible, if conditions improve concerning the epidemic, that it could be played before a stadium capacity of somewhere between 25% and 50%.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” Athletic Director Shane Lyons said. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now that is not possible for the EKU game.
This, of course, will be a large hit on the financial situation of the WVU athletic department, as well as community businesses such as restaurants and hotels and local charities that benefit from selling parking spaces.
“Our primary collective university focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students t our WVU campuses” Lyons said. “I am hopeful all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing and percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond.
“Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decision that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football.”
The university says that in coming days those who have purchased 2020 season tickets will receive information from the Mountaineer Athletic Club and the Mountaineer ticket office with options for allocating their season ticket investment for any remaining home games with spectators.
They also say they are guaranteeing that season ticket holders from 2019 will maintain their ticket priority for 2021 whether they purchased tickets this year or not.
Broadcast information and game time for the Eastern Kentucky game will be announced at a later date.
