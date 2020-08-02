No right or wrong in scheduling football amid a pandemic

MORGANTOWN — We’ve heard from the NCAA. We’ve heard from the conferences. We’ve heard from the schools. We’ve heard from the coaches.
The only voice that really hasn’t been heard is yours.
Well, it’s time.
I know, all those others want to hear from you is “Ka-Ching!” as in the cash register ringing up sales of tickets, memorabilia, jerseys, concessions, making donations.
But this COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up your life, too, so we thought we’d try to find out what you are thinking about what is going on with West Virginia football.
Should they play at all? Should they play in the fall or the spring? Should there be fans? How many? If there are fans, would you go? If you go, would you buy concessions or is that too dangerous? Should they play only conference games? Is this an opening for WVU and Pitt to set up a game should they play this year?
You responded well on social media, both Twitter and Facebook, enough so that we have an idea of where the fans stand.
Was a scientific poll? Hardly.
But it’s always fun to do these things and, to be honest, ain’t nobody gonna listen to us anyway, because in the end, safety is all that matters as this football season approaches.
So let’s get to it.
1. How important is it that WVU play a football schedule this year?
a. 0-25%. b. 26-50%, c. 51-75%, d. 76-100%
Obviously, football is very important to West Virginia, the state; West Virginia, the school and the team’s fans.
They made d. the winner with 54% voting for the highest number.
But there was a surprise. Second was a. 0-25% importance, with 19.9% going for that number.
What does that mean? It says that some sanity remains in our world and that while playing football is important, there’s about of fifth of us who believe that doing the right thing is most important.
2. Should they allow fans in the stands?
This was a yes or no answer and it important in a lot of ways. Obviously, we’re in a period of social distancing, so safety is at a premium.
But if you allow fans, there’s going to be some who tailgate and it’s going to be hard to sit on the top of the genie’s bottle and keep that COVID-19 genie in check.
Other sports are going without fans at present and it certainly takes away from what sports is supposed to be.
WVU has always felt its fans were among one of the great advantages it had at home.
So how did you vote?
You want to be there by a margin of 65.5% to 34.5%, who say there should be no fans.
3. How many fans should be allowed in, if they allow fans to attend the games.
a.. 20,000, b. 30,000, c. 40,000, d. Fill the house
Again, the fans approach is one of caution rather than just throwing open the games.
The top answer was a. 20,000 with 44% and when you add in the 22.3% who voted for b. 30,000, the public believes that the stadium should be half full or less.
But it isn’t like no one just no one wants to sell all the tickets, for 27.8% are in favor of selling all the tickets you can.
4. If you could get a ticket, would you attend the game?
This was a yes or no and the only thing surprising was that everyone didn’t say they would.
However, there is a lot of caution in the air, a great number of people saying they would prefer to watch on television.
The vote was 2-to-1 to take the ticket and go the game — 66.5% to 33.5% — but you wonder if it might not take a while to get the attendance back up to where it was when the world was a normal place to live.
5. Should WVU play only conference games this year?
A lot of conferences are limiting or eliminating non-conference games this season. That already has cost WVU its schedule games against Florida State of the ACC and Maryland of the Big Ten.
The Big 12 is expected to offer its plan this coming week, but if they want to listen to WVU fans they will hear that they prefer to keep non-conference games on the schedule.
West Virginia doesn’t have professional sports to fall back up, plus at 10 teams, an all-conference schedule would give them only nine games to play unless they reach the Big 12 championship game and make the NCAA Playoffs.
The fans voted 76.9% in favor of keeping non-conference games this year.
And that leads us to the next obvious question, and we are going to presume this could be pulled off, which is highly-questionable.
6. Should WVU and Pitt schedule a game this season, if they could arrange it and get permission for it?
No surprise here. WVU fans want to play Pitt. In fact, 84.2% said they’d like to set up a game with the Panthers this season.
It’s the Backyard Brawl, a rite of fall, as much a part of life in these parts as Thanksgiving.
7. Should they delay the start of the season until late September, early October?
The SEC decided to play only conference games and start on Sept. 26. That gives everyone more time to battle the virus, more time to get ready for the season and doesn’t rush everyone into the season.
If things get better, then playing becomes a no-brainer and if things worsen it becomes a no-brainer in the other direction.
But right now, we are very divided on this issue.
Thirty-six percent said start on time, 28% said to push it back to late September or early October, and 34% said to wait until you are sure it is safe.
In other words, there’s no right or wrong answer.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
