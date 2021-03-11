MORGANTOWN — This season, born in the midst of a pandemic but filled with great hope should they be able to find a way to get it in, came crashing down on West Virginia’s basketball team as it was eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City on Thursday afternoon for the want of a second more time on the clock.
Three-point shooter Sean McNeil, forced to double clutch the game’s final shot by a strong defensive play and, according to coach Bob Huggins, by his team’s inability to run the play that had been drawn up, watched his shot swish the net but to no avail.
The double clutch had left him a second late in releasing the ball and Oklahoma State advanced to the semifinals by the three points WVU did not get on McNeil’s basket, 72-69.
So close.
So far.
The Mountaineers had come into the season believing they were national championship contenders and still will have that chance, but not from the No. 1 or 2 seed they thought they’d have heading into the NCAA Championships. Instead, they certainly have dropped to a 3 and maybe a four by losing three of their final four games.
Each of the losses was intriguing and difficult to swallow, but none more than this one.
Five days earlier at home WVU lost by five points to the same Oklahoma State Cowboys, although they were playing without their point guard, Isaac Likekele, and without Cade Cunningham, Big 12 Player of the Year who is expected to be among the first three players taken in the NBA draft.
But both were back for this game while it was the Mountaineers who had to scramble as their star big man, Derek Culver, who was ill throughout the game but fought his way through it, giving them a lift early in the second half after taking intravenous nourishment at halftime.
“He obviously wasn’t feeling himself,” said Miles “Deuce” McBride, whose 16 points in the first half sent the Mountaineers to the locker room with the lead but who struggled in the second half as Oklahoma State adjusted. “He’s a warrior, one of our toughest guys. He’s a leader. He was sick but he battled with us.”
And it was an intriguing battle, indeed. Early on, WVU stifled Cunningham and forced him into five first-half turnovers but again there were adjustments and he finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds and four assists.
Culver’s outburst early in the second half gave WVU an eight-point lead but then the Mountaineers got careless and Oklahoma State put together its own rally, streaking right by WVU to go ahead by 10.
“We were forcing tough shots,” McBride said. “Me, as a leader, I have to see me step up and get good quality shots.”
And that’s what happened as McNeil and Taz Sherman, who finished with 19 points to match McBride and who hit 5 of 10 3s, became scorching hot from outside and as the clock turned under a minute and WVU had grabbed a one-point lead.
But with 53 seconds left, Avery Anderson made a classic drive to the basket to score and put OSU back in front. It was exactly the kind of play he made all day the last time they met when he scored 31 points.
Now crazy stuff started happening, the craziest of which was WVU’s inability to get a rebound, being outrebounded by 13 for the entire game. Finally, McNeil had to foul and Likekele made both ends of a one-and-one with 22 seconds left.
Huggins knew what he wanted to do.
“We ran the same set three straight times,” Huggins said. “We had their defense shifted to Taz’s side and I was trying to get Deuce to hear me, telling him to take it to Taz, then swing it back to Sean. But Taz thought he was open and shot and they got a piece of the ball.”
Did they?
Of did they get a piece of Sherman?
“I’m not going to talk about the officiating,” Sherman said.
Anyway, the shot was blocked but WVU got it back and got it to McNeil, who looked open.
“Then that guy (Bryce Williams) comes flying from nowhere and Sean had to pump fake him so he could get a shot off,” Huggins said. “It ended up being a second or less, too late. We got what we wanted; we just weren’t supposed to throw it to Taz.”
And so now all that’s left is the NCAA’s and WVU has a lot of time to prepare. The draw takes place Sunday.
