MORGANTOWN — I'm sorry.
I know it's late, far too late, but that's what West Virginians should be saying to Bobby Bowden this morning.
He certainly would have accepted the apology, probably even said it wasn't necessary.
We awoke on Sunday morning to the news that Bowden, after 91 years of exemplary living not only as one of probably the top three college football coaches of all time, but as a warm, caring, wonderful family man and human being, had succumbed to the pancreatic cancer that had been eating away at him.
When someone dies, especially someone like Bowden, once West Virginia's head football coach, it is time for self-introspection and when we do that here, we learn the lesson that football is not life, not even in West Virginia where sometimes we get confused and think it is, and life is not football.
We made such a mistake back in 1974 when we ran this great football coach, this great man, out of town.
It's a lesson we can use today, for Bowden was a young football coach when he took over from Jim Carlen in 1970 and was learning the trade, not at all unlike Neal Brown is today.
Brown in many ways is like Bowden, both as a human being and as an innovative coach trying to navigate his way through the early days of being a major college football coach.
It isn't easy, as Brown knows, and as Bowden learned, for he went through coaching purgatory at West Virginia with the way he and his family were treated ... hanged in effigy.
A year later he was gone, taking off for a job that was hardly a showcase job at Florida State University. The three years before he got there, the Seminoles had gone 0-11, 1-10 and 3-8. His first year he struggled to 5-6, then went on to win 377 games, two national championships, 12 ACC championships, have 14 consecutive top 4 finishes.
Obviously, from a football standpoint, he didn't deserve the treatment he received here. And from what he said on how he wants to be remembered it was obvious that he was too good a man to have had to go through it.
"That I served God's purpose for my life ... I've had writers ask me what I want my legacy to be, it's not anything to do with football. I want it to be that he served God's purpose with his life. And I hope I have. I haven't done as good as I should, but I've tried," Bowden said.
There are thousands of fans, thousands of friends, thousands of former players who would tell him that he lived out his life's mission ... and wish they could do so right now.
To understand what had happened to bring forth an ugly reaction from Mountaineer fans — and we must emphasize that it wasn't all of them, but enough to deeply affect the man — we must go back half a century. WVU had just scored its now famous Peach Bowl victory over South Carolina and coach Jim Carlen announced he was leaving for Texas Tech.
Athletic director Red Brown appointed Bowden, the genius behind the WVU offense as an assistant coach who had been hired away from Florida State by Carlen, to take over.
It was apparent that Bowden was a rising star in the coaching ranks, but there were lessons to learn.
Like in the Pitt game during his first season, a season that would end at 8-3 but that was marred as Bowden's Mountaineers led Pitt, 35-8, at halftime and somehow went on to lose, 36-35, the most bitter pill WVU ever swallowed before the 2007 13-9 loss to Pitt at home when a victory by the Mountaineers would have given them a shot at the national championship.
A couple of years later, during a teleconference, Bowden was asked about that Pitt game he let get away and if it was as bad as the loss Rich Rodriguez suffered to Pitt.
"Nothing will erase that," he said. "In 56 years of coaching it's still the blackest day of my career."
And after that, he never took his foot off the gas when he had a big lead, realizing it was better to take criticism for piling up the score than to lose the game.
It got so bad after that game as fans massed outside the locker room that Bowden needed a police escort out, leading him to say:
"I couldn't come out. They'd probably lynch me."
In 1972, the fans got riled up again after losing badly in the Peach Bowl to N.C. State, 49-13, many fans whispering he hadn't been strict enough with his players in Atlanta.
A few days later, Bowden reacted by issuing this statement:
"This might sound crazy, but I'm glad West Virginians are mad at the way we performed in the Peach Bowl. For 14,000 fans to drive 300 miles or more and be humiliated would infuriate anyone. But I do wish our fans could accept the cold flat fact that we got our tails whipped by an excellent opponent and not try to go around and find behind-the-scenes reasons why we lost."
He then went on to say "I can assure you long hair, mustaches, dress apparel or training rules in Atlanta didn't lose the game for us."
By 1974, it appeared Bowden had his team ready for a big year with wide receiver Danny Buggs and 17 returning starters from a 6-5 team, but it came apart right out of the gate, losing 29-15 to Richmond and hit bottom at 2-6 after a 39-3 loss to Boston College, a loss that was preordained by the fact that his first and second-team quarterbacks were out with injury.
It was during that year Bowden was hanged in effigy in front of the library and awoke one morning to find "For Sale" signs in his front yard. While the administration supported him, the message was getting across and when Bowden came back the next season and went 9-3 with a 13-10 victory over North Carolina State in the Peach Bowl, he knew it was time to leave.
"I didn't apply for the job at Florida State. They called me and said, 'We want you to come back to Florida State," Bowden once said.
And off he went, his apprenticeship served, his skin thicker but his confidence in himself unshaken.
Had the fans in West Virginia simply accepted defeat and given him some slack, who knows how history might have changed. Perhaps, had they realized that there is more to life than winning football games, they might have allowed him to earn his place in history at WVU.
You can't go back, you can only go forward, and Bowden proved himself to be all Red Brown thought he would be when he hired him to replace Carlen.
Bowden, of course, forgave West Virginia, which is in full character for the man. Sons Terry and Tommy, both of whom would go on to be major college coaches, attended Morgantown High School and have had close ties to West Virginia and West Virginians, Terry having hired former Mountaineers' coach Rich Rodriguez as his assistant head coach and made him interim head coach at Louisiana-Monroe while he spent the final hours with his father and as he mourns his passing.
