MORGANTOWN — The comparisons creeping into West Virginia basketball fans’ conversations were inevitable, with more still to come. Indeed, sooner or later, this year’s team may well start to be compared to the Final Four team of 2010, for there are similarities.
It’s not a long stretch to slip Miles “Deuce” McBride into the clutch player role that Da’Sean Butler occupied, a player who could shoot and was versatile enough to play with the ball or without it but who wanted the ball come clutch time.
Then there was Kevin Jones pounding the inside as Derek Culver does for WVU today, and you certainly can make comparisons between Joe Mazzulla from 2010 and Jordan McCabe now. Coach Bob Huggins, in his own mind, seems to see Emmitt Matthews Jr. and/or Jalen Bridges evolving into sort of a combo Devin Ebanks and John Flowers.
And as for shooting guards, in 2010 he had Truck Bryant and Casey Mitchell, while this season he is using Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil in similar roles.
But, perhaps, the two players who connect these two teams the most accurately aren’t those who gather up either headlines or statistics, but who equate the attitude Huggins ejects into his best teams from above...a tough, defensive-minded guy with an attitude that is as blue collar as a denim shirt.
On this year’s team that player is Gabe Osabuohien, whose role is defense first and foremost and who does it with an unmatched work ethic, much the same as Cam Thoroughman with that Final Four team.
I tracked down Thoroughman in Bismarck, North Dakota, which is where Marathon Petroleum has him headquartered these days.
He was forgiven if the welcome wasn’t warm, for it’s hard to have a warm anything when the temperature outside the door is lingering at “minus-25,” as he said.
Knowing that, Thoroughman was even forgiven for missing WVU’s trip to South Dakota to open the season this year.
“I was in Florida for Thanksgiving,” he said, quite understandably, probably enjoying time with his 5-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter.
Now Thoroughman gained the reputation of being a tough guy on Huggins’ team when he played and has a lot of video to prove it.
There is a video on YouTube from the 2008 NCAA Tournament victory over Duke that shows the closing minute of the game when Duke was trying to come back and when Gerald Henderson took a cheap shot push in the back at Thoroughman hoping to draw a retaliation.
He got what he asked for, for Thoroughman turned and ran right over Henderson, who, moments later, may have flopped a bit but nonetheless hit the floor with a loud bang.
“It was late and they were trying to pull off a miracle to beat us at that point and maybe he thought that could draw a reaction, or maybe he was frustrated. I guess you could say it was cheap because it wasn’t necessary,” Thoroughman said. “I really think he was just trying to get a spark out of me.”
Amazingly, there was no foul on either incident.
And then there was the game in Madison Square Garden when Notre Dame tough guy Luke Harangody and Thoroughman both came down with a rebound. Harangody was on Thoroughman’s back, which was a bad place to be, because moments later, Thoroughman flipped Harangody over onto his face.
“Those videos have followed me ever since,” Thoroughman said.
By now, of course, everyone remembers Thoroughman as Huggins’ on-court extension. But they really don’t know how that came about, and the story isn’t any way like you think it is.
First of all, it was John Beilein who recruited Thoroughman to WVU out of high school, and to see how Thoroughman’s career went, he was anything but a Beilein-like player.
“In high school — Huggs never believed it — I was a point guard on my high school basketball team. Honest,” Thoroughman said.
“When Beilein recruited me I think he imagined me as being like Joe Herber, that type of player. That’s obviously not who I turned out to be through injuries and other things.”
Thoroughman wasn’t even urged by Huggins to become the player he became.
“He did not approach me. Quite honestly, if I didn’t choose to become the player I did at West Virginia, he would have probably asked me to go somewhere else,” Thoroughman said. “The reality is, we had a really good team, a lot of talented people. I’d had a hard time cracking the lineup, so I had to become what I did.
“It was me realizing it’s this or somewhere else, and I didn’t want to go anywhere else. Those are some of my best friends. We just had a group chat today. I wanted to get on the court to play and I wanted to help my team win.
“I knew there was an opportunity to accomplish those two things through the role I played. I wasn’t the fastest, the strongest, the tallest or the best athlete, but I knew if I did those things that no one else wanted to do, that would get me on the floor. Gabe fills some of those roles, those not so glamorous, not so pretty roles.”
Huggins had always had a player or two like Thoroughman or Osabuohien, a complete team player who didn’t look at the box score but did look at the standings and cared only about the Ws and Ls.
Huggins, of course, knew what he was doing with Osabuohien, whom he took as a transfer from Arkansas to shore up the defense on his team and to give it a shot of adrenalin, much as Thoroughman gave the Mountaineers when he was with them.
“He reminds you a little bit of the way I played,” Thoroughman said. “Offense is not necessarily his forte. He does give a lot of energy to the game when he’s out there. He’s always making things happen by doing a lot of the little things, like taking charges.”
And Osabuohien also is willing to take a foul in pursuit of stealing the ball, deflecting a pass, grabbing a rebound, or stopping an easy shot, just as Thoroughman did in his time.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.