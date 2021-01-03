MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has won its only game of the New Year’s week but few — if any — coaches in the country have had a rougher go of it than Bob Huggins.
His forecourt, once thought to be one of the best and certainly deepest in the land, took a pair of hits and the latest one struck as something of a New Year’s Day surprise when it was announced that sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe is “stepping away from the program” due to “personal reasons.”
Huggins disclosed no further details but left no doubt this was not a temporary separation from the team.
Asked straight forward if the door were open to a return, Huggins replied, “Absolutely not. NO RETURN!”
“I do not want to talk about Oscar,” Huggins said. “I want to talk about our team and the way they worked throughout the summer not knowing if they were going to play [due to the pandemic]. Those guys deserve all the credit in the world and I’m sure they’re chomping at the bit at the opportunity to show what they can do.”
This comes on the heels of a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the victory over Northeastern by promising sophomore Isaiah Cottrell, a 6-foot-10 budding star from Las Vegas.
Cottrell will be out for the season, which most consider a severe blow as his playing time figured to increase dramatically with Tshiebwe leaving the team.
Huggins, however, prefers to look upon it as a positive event.
To begin with, he had often stressed that Tshiebwe had a difficult summer, going into the NBA draft, then struggled all year with production and enthusiasm down from a year ago.
Tshiebwe was benched early in the Mountaineers last game, as he has often this year, but he bounced back to have a big game against an inferior team, collecting 18 rebounds.
But one has to wonder if it was one more benching that Tshiebwe was willing to endure.
“I know I haven’t been doing really good,” Tshiebwe said after the Northeastern victory. “I play. I always play. But most of the time when I do things, I think too much. That’s what was kind of making me not do good.”
He said he had a conversation with Huggins about that, admitting “I don’t think I’ve been playing really hard like I always play.”
Huggins understands that his team’s rebounding will suffer but is hoping redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges, who was the second-best rebounder in practice behind Derek Culver at the end of last season, will fill some of that void while, at the same time, being touted as a strong outside shot, “will open things up for Culver inside.”
No. 9 West Virginia stands at 8-2 with losses to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 6 Kansas.
