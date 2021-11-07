MORGANTOWN — You know it’s been a bad day at the office when you coach a football team and your most successful play in a game is the punt.
That’s how it was Saturday afternoon for Neal Brown and his West Virginia University football team as it lost, 24-3, to the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys as boos cascaded down upon them from their own fans on numerous occasions.
On the day they retired Major Harris’ No. 9, they should have been trying to convince him to put it back on and rescue the current quarterback, Jarret Doege, who finished the day with more bruises than pass completions.
“We were consumed up front,” Coach Neal Brown said immediately after the game ended, the Mountaineers’ final play being typical of the entire afternoon. Fourth and half a yard, a backup defensive lineman broke through and dumped freshman Justin Johnson for a yard loss.
In many ways, that was hardly the worst play of the day for WVU.
“We couldn’t run it, we couldn’t protect it, we couldn’t get open,” Brown said. “It was one of those days where they consumed us, man.”
Let’s offer up something positive.
This wasn’t necessarily bad WVU offense although I’d hate to try and argue that point.
As Brown said, the Mountaineers simply ran into one of the best defenses in America and it consumed them, as Brown said.
Consumed them like an Alaskan grizzly consumes salmon.
How bad was it?
Glad you asked.
Start with total yards. WVU had 133 of them. That’s the least since Nebraska, who would go on to win the national championship, thrashed WVU 31-0 in the Kickoff Classic of 1994 in the Meadowlands.
Move on to touchdowns. Oh, the Mountaineers had none. They drove to a field goal on their first possession, then were shut out the rest of the way.
And had time not run out you know and I know they still wouldn’t have scored again.
As for Doege, coming off his best game ever with 370 passing yards in stunning Iowa State, he passed for 103 yards and under NFL rules where sack yardage is deducted from total passing yards, he would have 28 passing yards, for there were 75 yards on eight sacks.
Actually, Doege wasn’t responsible for all that quarterback mayhem.
The play of the day wound up being one of the worst of the century, Garrett Greene starting what seemed to be an RPO to his left, getting hit and fumbling, the ball rolling backwards and helped along when accidentally kicked by an Oklahoma State defender. When finally recovered by WVU running back Tony Mathis Jr., the loss was 27 yards.
WVU had nothing it could do. Remember all those articles written that week about the improved offensive line for the Mountaineers.
Well, midweek we ought to hold a ceremony burning all those stories, for Mountaineers’ ball carriers and quarterbacks could never complain of being lonely, as they always had a defender with their arms wrapped around them.
Again, they might have played as well this week as they did last week ... Oklahoma State may just be that good.
They came with the nation’s seventh best defense. Make no doubt they will improve their position next week.
They stopped the run. They stopped the pass. They jumped on fumbles. They were everywhere.
Oddly, WVU played a good defensive game, but it will get no credit for it as it shrank in comparison to the OSU defense.
Oklahoma State had only 245 yards. That’s not winning football. They averaged only 4.5 yards per play, which isn’t what most winning teams brag about ... but it looked pretty good compared to 2.5 yards per play the Mountaineers’ finished with.
When it is going to take you five downs to gain enough yards for a first down, you know you have little chance to win.
“They clearly were better than us today,” Brown said.
Hate to be picky, but Oklahoma State has clearly better than West Virginia seven straight times now.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.