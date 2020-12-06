MORGANTOWN — Winning isn’t a passing fancy for Bob Huggins but he understands to obtain a victory he doesn’t need fancy passing, just good old-fashioned, fundamentally-sound passing.
And he isn’t getting it.
On Sunday at 4:30 p.m. he brings his team back onto court in a familiar facility, facing old Big East rival Georgetown and its Hall of Fame former player turned coach Patrick Ewing in the Big 12-Big East Classic on FS1 for the first time since losing to No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
That was a game that the Mountaineers could have won — probably should have won — but there were defensive deficiencies and, equally as important, turnover problems and Huggins has spent his time since his first lost after three wins this year trying to get the team’s passing straightened out.
“Part of our problem is we haven’t passed the ball very well,” Huggins said. “You look at how many times we have turned the ball over. We have turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
How important was that in the loss to the Zags?
“I’ll give you a stat here,” Huggins said. “Three or less passes, 15 for 36 shooting (41.7%). Four or more passes, we shot 60 percent. We only passed it four or more times, five times in the game. That’s alarming.”
Think about what Huggins is saying. The Mountaineers set up shots with three or fewer passes 36 times and set them up with four or more passes just five times in 40 minutes.
“We have to pass the ball,” Huggins said. “We’ve missed open guys, we hold the ball too much, we dribble it too much. It’s a fine line in that you don’t want to destroy their confidence in what they can do but, at the same time, they have to do what it takes to win games.”
And, in the end, winning games is what it’s all about for Huggins.
“I detest losing,” he said. “They have been told to pass the ball more or they will be in a position where they can’t pass the ball.”
This is not guard, forward or center. It’s seated on the bench.
So, it has come down to pass the ball or sit.
The game, Huggins maintains, isn’t that difficult to grasp.
“You can see, when we come down the floor we’ve got guys open and we continue to dribble,” he said. “We don’t deliver the ball, we don’t deliver it on time, we don’t deliver it in an area where he can shoot it. A lot of someone being a good shooter is getting a good pass. If you have to field it off your knees, it’s hard to shoot. Any time you have to turn your hands over it’s a tough shot. Any time the bigs have to turn their hands over they just knock it down. They don’t catch it.”
One of the things Huggins wants WVU to do against a Georgetown team that is perimeter oriented is to take advantage of the Mountaineers’ strong inside presence, especially with Derek Culver. He doesn’t believe they have really been able to do that, even though he is the team’s leading scorer at 15.8 points a game.
“It’s hard to be aggressive when you don’t get the ball,” Huggins said. “Primarily, Derek is scoring off the offensive glass. We’re not throwing it to Derek as much as we need to. We’re not throwing it to Oscar [Tshiebwe] as much as we need to throw it to him. Primarily, the passes they are receiving is from the other one.
“Think about what I just said. You look at our shots, 36 field goal attempts 3 passes or less. That’s not good offense, particularly when you’re not making shots,” Huggins said. “We have to get that part taken care of. I think everyone realizes we have the ability to be a really good team, but in saying that, we have to get back to doing what’s right and what’s productive.
“That’s the whole thing. You are going to play people who are productive and not play those who aren’t.”
And sitting is not what anyone came to WVU to do.
Huggins learned that when he played for the Mountaineers.
“My dad told me a long time ago — I sat on the bench a little bit when I was a sophomore — my dad called me and said, ‘What are you doing?’
“I said, ‘What do you mean?’
“You’re sitting on the bench,” he said.
I started to give him an excuse.
“Know what he said to me? He said, ‘Hey, boy, you want to play more, play better.’ He said that and hung up.
It’s really pretty simple. You want to play more, play better. That’s a reality. We’re not going to play bad players.”
Georgetown comes into the game at 1-1, having beaten Maryland-Baltimore County, 70-62, and lost to Navy, 78-71.
The Hoyas are a young team with six freshmen and two transfers in Ewing’s fourth season as he tries to regain old glory harkening back to the days of John Thompson.
