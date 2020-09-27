MORGANTOWN — If, as they say, you learn from your mistakes, West Virginia University ought to be an A+ student when it walks on the field next week against Baylor, for they made enough mistakes to earn a doctorate in football.
The result of it all was a 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State, their first defeat of the season, coming on a day when they actually did enough right to have won the game but couldn’t overcome their own ineptitude at just the wrong moments.
WVU gift wrapped this one for the Cowboys with turnovers, sacks, a dropped snap on a field goal attempt, 12 costly penalties and the inability to avoid big plays by the Cowboys, who got a 66-yard touchdown run from L.D. Brown, a 51-yard return of a fumble when Jarret Doege had the ball knocked out of his hand while trying to pass under pressure for another touchdown clinching a 23-yard breakaway late in the game by Chuba Hubbard.
The two touchdown runs accounted for 80 of Oklahoma State’s 203 rushing yards as LD Brown rushed for 103 yards and Hubbard 101.
WVU somehow found a way to rush for just 68 yards even though Leddie Brown did have an individual 100-yard game with 104 yards on 26 carries.
The Mountaineers’ only touchdown came on a 70-yard throw from Doege to slot receiver Winston Wright, who had four catches for 103 yards. Another slot receiver, TJ Simmons, had 4 for 82 yards as WVU found they could not beat the Oklahoma State quarterback who tried to keep the ball in the middle of the field in their passing game.
“Those inside receivers did a nice job,” Coach Neal Brown said. “Those two guys (Wright and Simmons) did a nice job of winning. We missed some throws. TJ bobbled a ball that might have scored. Bryce Wheaton did a good job but we couldn’t get him the ball.”
Bryce Ford-Wheaton also did a nice job of running routes but, as Brown said, “we couldn’t get the ball to him,” Doege overshot him on what would have been a sure touchdown deep downfield.
But when they write the history of this one, it is going to written that WVU was more responsible than Oklahoma State for the loss that was pinned on them Saturday.
“We didn’t play well enough,” Brown said immediately after the game. “Penalties — 106 yards of them, “at inopportune times, couldn’t get out of own way. We got into the wrong gaps. Oklahoma State is a good team and has been for a long time. We didn’t do a good enough job against them.”
In many ways, this game mirrored the game the teams played in Morgantown last year, where WVU outgained Oklahoma State but was unable to find ways to take the ball into the end zone.
“It was a different game, but it was the same story,” Brown said.
WVU wasn’t in the scoring zone a lot, Brown said, but as it was all last year they were impotent, especially when they got there.
“The story of the game was in the rushing in the score zone,” Neal Brown said. “They could score. We couldn’t. They repeatedly made routine plays, nothing extraordinary. We didn’t do that.”
The only thing West Virginia did right before halftime was show up at the correct stadium.
Oh, they gained yards. Lots of yards. In fact, at halftime they had 270 total yards. That’s like having $270 in confederate money.
They also had only seven points coming on one big play.
Let’s see, early in the second quarter the Mountaineers got out of LD Brown’s way as he burst up the middle for a 66-yard touchdown run on which maybe there was a fingernail laid on him, but nothing more.
All week, they’d heard about Chuba Hubbard, but when it came time to tackle someone else they were nowhere near Brown.
Then there was quarterback Jarret Doege, who passed pretty well with 14 completions in 23 tries for 222 first-half yards when he got the ball out his hand.
However, there was that one moment when he went back to pass, had Trace Ford get to him just as his arm came back, knocking the ball out of his hand.
Tyrer Irby, another Cowboy defensive lineman who will never be mistaken for Isaiah Bolt, nonetheless had enough speed to take it 54 yards into the end zone and it was 14-0.
With all the offense piling up, you knew they had to get into at least field goal range and they did. Not that it mattered. Graeson Malashevich fumbled the snap so WVU was still down 14 and soon it became as Oklahoma State conducted a clinic on how to kick field goals and nailed on to make it 17-0.
Finally, the offensive game plan paid off as Doege found his favorite target, Winston Wright, for the fourth time in the half, this one breaking for a sudden 70-yard score to make it 17-7.
But there was more to come, for the Mountaineers couldn’t stay within the rules, being hit with 70 yards on eight first-half penalties, although one of them was somewhat idiotic as Leddie Brown, celebrating rushing for a first down, spun the ball on the ground and that, this year, is unsportsmanlike conduct.
Spinning the ball gets the same thing as mouthing off into someone’s face gets? Wrong.
Late in the hal,f Dante Stills, who earlier had jumped offsides once, accidentally grabbed a face mask and that helped OSU move within range of a 44-yard field goal that closed the half at 20-7.
WVU took control of the game in the third quarter, narrowed it to 20-13 but in the fourth quarter the Cowboys, who had played the whole game with Shane Illingworth, not only a true freshman but one who missed two weeks of practice due to COVID tracking, ran the show, managed to put together a 15-play, 80-yard drive that used up 7 minutes and 39 seconds and ended with Hubbard’s touchdown dash to victory.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.