PITTSBURGH — If you watched the first few innings of Pitt's matchup against West Virginia on Wednesday evening at PNC Park, you might've started to believe Mike Bell's team was starting to put things together.
Fresh off a series win last weekend over No. 7 Virginia, the Panthers carried their strong play back to the North Shore early on, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the third against their longtime rival. Everything seemed to be going well — until it all stopped.
While Pitt started the game in exciting fashion, West Virginia responded and did so in waves, plating nine unanswered runs, five of which came in the bottom of the third inning, to earn a 9-4 victory over the Panthers (16-19) in non-conference play. As the Mountaineers (26-11) continued to pile on, Bell's group remained in the fight. But in the end, as the Panthers head coach pointed out, just one team made the most of its chances.
"I'd probably call it a game of missed opportunities," he said. "... Once that slipped away, we just saw the momentum go to their side. Both teams had 12 hits but their hits were timely hits. We always talk about getting hits when it counts."
Each loss comes with a lesson. Wednesday's lesson, according to Bell's players, is to not let a loss against a rival kill any sort of progress that was building.
"A big thing for us, that coach talks about every day, is not getting too high or too low," said third baseman Sky Duff, who went 3-for-5 in the loss. "Win or lose, we need to stay present and take things one day at a time."
"I think for the most part we have a hard-headed team," added first baseman Noah Martinez, the team's top hitter. "We just try not to fluctuate too much with our emotions. We've done an all right job at that so far, but we should hope to do better with it this weekend."
What awaits Pitt this weekend is a challenge much more difficult than the Mountaineers — a three-game series against No. 2 Wake Forest. Currently second-worst in the ACC, the Panthers view their big weekend battle against the Demon Deacons as a shot to truly turn their season around. Right fielder CJ Funk believes all it will take is a few victories to truly get the club on track.
"College baseball is a game of momentum, it's a game of energy and enthusiasm," said Funk, who hit a pair of doubles against West Virginia. "You don't see it all the time at the professional level, but you see it every inning, every pitch, every at-bat here. With that mindset, we have to make sure we keep the energy high in the bigger games we have coming up. We can't let losses like tonight dig us into too deep of a hole."
During the postgame news conference Wednesday evening, Bell was asked if he and his staff ever grew frustrated in the midst of the Mountaineers' rally. The Panthers head coach needed little time to think of his answer, quickly providing a response that exemplifies a mentality he and his team aim to maintain throughout all the highs and lows of a long season.
"You don't think about it in the moment, how frustrated you are," Bell said. "You just look for the next opportunity. Until that ninth inning, there are more opportunities out there. That's the mindset our guys have."
With 18 games remaining on their regular season schedule, time is running out on Pitt's chance to find its footing. The Panthers have plenty to improve upon, as the club ranks second-worst in the ACC in both hitting and pitching. However, despite its back against the wall, Bell's club believes it can still dig deep and gain its footing before things are officially too late.
"I don't think it's one big thing, it's just meshing together," Duff replied when asked what the team's biggest area of needed improvement is. "Everybody believes in each other, everybody has the guy next to him's back. We just need to take advantage of these big moments and get things rolling. That's how we can get to a spot we want to be in."
District college baseball honors
In district college baseball news, West Virginia's Tevin Tucker and Penn State's Jay Harry were named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List. The award is presented each year to the nation's most outstanding shortstop by the College Baseball Foundation. West Virginia's Blaine Traxel was named as one of 61 student-athletes to the National Pitcher of the Year Watch List, as announced by the College Baseball Foundation.
Noah Hiles: nhiles@post-gazette.com and Twitter @_NoahHiles
