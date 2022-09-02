MORGANTOWN — If it could go wrong, it did go wrong in the fourth quarter as a brave West Virginia team suffered a 38-31 defeat to Backyard Brawl rival Pitt that was almost as hard to swallow as the 13-9 loss of 2007 that cost the Mountaineers a shot at a national championship game.
Tied at 31-31 late in the fourth quarter with the No. 17-ranked Panthers of a thrill a minute renewal of the Brawl after an 11-year hiatus and moving toward position for a game-winning field goal, disaster struck.
Mountaineers receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who had tormented the Panthers' secondary all night with 9 catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns, let the easiest catch he had all night slip through his fingers.
It flew directly into the hands of defensive back M.J. Devonshire, who ran it 44-yards into the end zone for the winning touchdown.
But it wasn't the last disaster of the night, for WVU fought its way back down the field. On fourth down from the Pitt 22 with 28 seconds left, quarterback TJ Daniels threw for Reese Smith down the middle. Smith made what was ruled a diving catch at the grass top at the 1 yard line.
But there would be no celebration, no play to run the ball into the end zone.
The officials ran it through replay and ruled he hadn't controlled the ball through the catch, giving the game to Pitt.
WVU coach Neal Brown was livid at the end.
"I hate that it ended like that. They had the exact same play with their tight end across the middle in their scoring drive and it was ruled a catch," Brown said. "I don't understand what a catch is."
It was the wrong way for this game to end. It was too emotional, too hardly fought, too even for it to end in controversy.
There was no controversy about the fact that WVU had found a new star in true freshman running back CJ Donaldson, who was making his collegiate debut after coming out of high school with just one offer, that from Tulane, other than WVU.
On his first carry he ran 44 yads, finished the night with 125 yards on seven carries and a touchdown, that coming after he blocked a Pitt punt to set up his 5-yard run.
But that became a footnote to the two touchdowns by Pitt in 21 seconds that wiped out a seven-point WVU lead and turned it into a Panthers win.
The disastrous fourth quarter started well. On the first play, Daniels made a great throw and Ford-Wheaton snared it in the end zone for a tying touchdown, his second of the game. The call had to survive a review, which was very ticky-tacky and it was 24-24.
Enter Donaldson, who broke loose on a 39-yard run, shortly followed by a Tony Mathis run of 23 to the 1, setting up Daniels' first collegiate TD on a QB sneak to give WVU a 31-24 lead.
Things seemed well in hand, until cornerback Wesley Montgomery was called and ejected for targeting. All of a sudden the Mountaineers were without two cornerbacks, Charles Woods having left with a leg injury earlier.
Pitt took advantage of their absence as Slovis moved them down the field and hit Israel Abanikanda for a 21-yard tying score. There was 3:41 left and the worst was yet to come.
Daniels found a wide open Ford-Wheaton just 21 seconds later but the ball slipped through his hands and went right to MJ Devonshire, who ran it 44 yards into the end zone to make it 38-31.
WVU now was on life support but they bravely battled down the field to the Pitt 22 with 34 seconds left and third and 10, but Daniels was sacked, setting up a fourth and 17.
WVU needed a hero and they seemed to find him in Reese Smith, who made a spectacular diving grab at the goal line.
Or did he? They went to the review and they ruled it was not a catch.
The ball went over to Pitt. So did the game.
The first quarter was what you would expect it to be when a rivalry as intense as the Backyard Brawl is reignited after an 11-year break.
The stands were full and roaring and the players, well all that pregame talk about playing with emotion but emotionally forget it.
All the nerves were exposed. On WVU's first possession there were two bad snaps, a fumble that they recovered and a third-down false start by Wyatt Milum, the left tackle.
After Jared Bartlett's sack put the brakes on the Pitt offense, there were more WVU jitters. About to go for it on fourth down in Pitt territory, Milum racked up another penalty, which is not a good start to a career at left tackle after being moved their from the right side.
The Mountaineers tried to make something good out of it, and punted the ball down to the Pitt 3.
But the Panthers had something up their sleeves other than their arms, drove into Mountaineers territory slowly but certainly surely, but the drive stalled.
That was sort of a good news, bad news deal. The Panthers were held to a 42-yard field goal from Ben Sauls for a 3-0 lead.
That was the good news, so you know the bad news was just that as WVU's top pass defending cornerback Charles Woods went down with a leg injury and was taken to the locker room.
Down 3-0, WVU needed an answer and they put together what you might call their "initial" TD drive.
First, shades of Amos Zereoue, the true freshman CJ Donaldson, who had been a player the coaches raved about all through training camp, took a handoff from TJ Daniels and broke loose right up the middle for 44 yards on his first collegiate carry.
At 240 pounds, Donaldson had come to WVU as a tight end but quickly was moved to running back, where there was a place they could use him, and he showed skills beyond his years.
“Do I know how it’s going to go on Thursday? No, but he’s proven himself in practice,” Brown said last Monday. “The thing that we want to do with him is kind of grow his role. Going into it, will he be in a feature role? I’m not sure, but he’ll play. I feel really confident in telling you he’s going to play, but he’s a guy that I think his role will increase as he’s had success and gained some experience.”
He played all right.
Now knocking on the door, WVU snapped the ball quickly from the 10, catching Pitt a half step slower and that's all Bryce Ford-Wheaton needed to shake loose enough in the end zone for Daniels to hit him with his first WVU touchdown pass and 7-3 lead.
It was the sudden kind of strike WVU had promised over the off-season and you could tell it hit Pitt right in the gut by the way they staggered to the sideline.
The two teams played you take it, no you take it, WVU fumbling the ball to Pitt fumbling the ball to WVU and Kaden Prather of the Mountaineers returning the favor. That would hurt as the Panthers drove inside the 10, looking at third down on the Mountaineers' 4.
They sent three receivers wide left, put one in motion one way, then brought him back the other, all of it simply as a prelude to a power run over the right tackle by Rodney Hammond Jr. into the end zone for a 10-7 Pitt lead.
Ford-Wheaton, though, was intent on putting his stamp on this game as grandfather Garrett Ford Sr. had done two generations ago when he had 341 total yards. He caught two passes — one of a spectacular third-down catch of a wounded duck that came out of Daniels' hand as he was hit on a third down throw.
That allowed Casey Legg to get into position for a tying field goal on the final play of the half, the teams entered the locker room tied at 10-10.
The second half had a lot to live up to match the first half, but it didn't disappoint right from the start.
On third down, Slovis was sacked by the Mountaineers, setting up a punt but the ever present young Mr. Donaldson broke through to block it, Hershey McLarin scooped it up and took it to the 5.
Donaldson deserved a reward for that play so they left him in the game, gave him the ball and he bullied his way the final 5 yards into the end zone to give WVU a 17-10 lead just 1:34 into the second half.
But the Mountaineers' defense had a breakdown and Slovis took advantage of it for a 64-yard pass to Jared Wayne at the Mountaineers' 1. WVU stopped the first play, couldn't stop the second and it was tied again at 17.
That changed the entire flow of the game and after a 3-and-out for WVU, Slovis hit Rodney Hammond Jr. with a 49-yard pass to the 11. Hammond wasn't done, taking a handoff on the next play and carrying Mountaineers with him into the end zone to make it 24-17.
With things now looking dark, what else should WVU do but give the ball to Donaldson, this time for 17 yards that turned into a 32-yard gain when the only way they could get him down was by the facemask.
The ball moved to the Pitt 16 as the game moved into the fourth quarter.
