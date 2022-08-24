MORGANTOWN — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit JT Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after a year at USC, Pitt has named Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby.
That sets up what could be an intriguing showdown between two players who cut their teeth on college quarterbacking under West Virginia's new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Harrell had Daniels starting for him as a true freshman in 2018 and when he was injured the next year he replaced him with Slovis.
Daniels transferred to West Virginia and enrolled this summer and has been in a four-way competition with freshman Nicco Marchiol, Garrett Greene who was last year's backup to Jarret Doege and redshirt freshman Goose Crowder.
Slovis won a tight competition with Nick Patti, coach Pat Nadruzzi said announcing his decision as to who would be the replacement for Kenny Pickett, who led Pitt to an ACC title last year and was a first-round draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Slovis threw for 7,576 yards in three years at USC while Patti was Pickett's backup at Pitt last season.
Narduzzi said they put both quarterback's under the microscope and that the decision was a close one.
"We've looked at every tiny, little detail of every statistic, from third down, red zone, team," Narduzzi said. "It was not an easy decision.
"They both have a high IQ at the position. Both of them can lead our football team into an ACC schedule. We have confidence in both of them. Unfortunately, at the quarterback position, there's one guy. It becomes a one-man show."
It's expected that Brown will announce his decision over the weekend, although he indicated in his last press conference that he was nearly ready to pronounce a winner.
Here are their statistics as freshmen under Harrell at USC.
G Comp Att Pct. Int Yds TD
Daniels 11 216 363 59.3 10 2623 14
Slovis 13 282 392 71.9 9 3502 30
