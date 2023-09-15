PITTSBURGH — Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec made waves with his post-game comments following the Panthers’ 27-21 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday night when asked about the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium booing throughout the game.
“I think if you’re a grown-ass man booing in that stadium, you gotta look at things yourself,” Jurkovec said at the time. “I think that’s pathetic.”
Jurkovec had a rough outing against the Bearcats, completing just 10-of-32 passes and failing to convert on key downs late in the game in order for the Panthers to complete their comeback.
His coach was asked about those comments on Monday and Pat Narduzzi took a diplomatic approach.
“They were probably booing me,” Narduzzi said. “I really don’t hear it. Fans are going to be passionate. I really don’t care about the guy that’s in his basement on Twitter. I hope our kids don’t listen to that.
“It doesn’t really matter to me if that’s what you want to do, you want to do it. I’m not dealing with you. The guy in the basement – we’re disappointed enough.”
The coach added: “We’re going to stay positive in this room. That’s kind of all I’ve got to say about that.”
Narduzzi said he didn’t speak to Jurkovec about his post-game remarks.
“I didn’t really hear about it and it doesn’t really matter,” he said.
While Jurkovec’s performance against Cincinnati received plenty of criticism, his performance was far from the only issue on the offensive side of the ball. The Panthers received the opening kickoff and threw three straight passes — all of which fell incomplete — to begin the game.
Narduzzi has never been shy about his desire to run the football and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti’s 2022 offense featured a 1,400-yard rusher. So beginning the game without running the ball on the first series was uncharacteristic.
Narduzzi said the three passes were called due to what the Cincinnati defense was showing but he still wasn’t thrilled with it.
“I was kind of going, ‘Three passes?’ I want to run the ball,” Narduzzi said.
Cignetti was also not pleased with the calls he made to start the game.
“Me and Coach Cignetti talked about that, and he’s like, ‘I wish I could do it over again,’ but that’s part of it,” Narduzzi said. “You got your plan about what you want to go in there and do, and we’ve got to have a better plan. Again, that’s why I say it’s coaches. It starts with me and it trickles down.
“We could do a better job of putting our kids in better positions to make plays.”
Narduzzi says Jurkovec must get the ball out quicker, especially after being hit 21 times against Cincinnati.
However, he wouldn’t put the onus entirely on Jurkovec. Narduzzi said the offensive line has to do a better job protecting the quarterback.
“We didn’t do a good job pass protecting up front at all, and I think out of 44 plays, Coach Cignetti had written down we had 25 pass protection issues,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve got to clean up our protections. We’ve got to keep it cleaner and it wasn’t good enough versus better competition.”
While the Panthers are likely still smarting after the loss, they can’t afford to dwell on it for too long with a trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia on the slate for Saturday evening.
Narduzzi says he doesn’t think his players overlooked Cincinnati, which was in the College Football Playoff just two years ago, with the Backyard Brawl looming.
“I don’t think so. I don’t know how you overlook Cincinnati,” Narduzzi said. “I think it’s how we executed. We’ve got to get better.
“When you hear of a team playing in the playoffs and a team not playing in the playoffs, which one are you thinking about? You’re thinking about the one that’s right in front of us.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
