MORGANTOWN — The accolades just keep coming for College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Major Harris.
The historic Hill District and the city of Pittsburgh announced that it will rename a street after Harris during a dedication ceremony at the corner of Elmore Street and Bently Drive on Friday, July 15, at 3 p.m.
Harris said the street they are renaming connects Elmore and Bently, which is near where he grew up. He said he played on that street frequently as a kid while living in the city’s Hill District.
“It’s crazy that they would consider naming a street after me,” Harris said. “I really don’t know too much about it, but I think some guys I grew up with sort of got the ball rolling after my jersey was retired at West Virginia.”
Harris took his trend-setting talents to West Virginia University, despite living within walking distance of Pitt’s campus. The City League Player of the Year became a Brashear High legend, once throwing a 79-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to defeat Indiana High. He chose West Virginia because Mountaineer coach Don Nehlen was willing to let him play quarterback instead of defensive back, which is what rival schools were recruiting him to play.
Harris became a starter during his redshirt freshman season in 1987 and led WVU to a 6-6 record and a Sun Bowl loss to Oklahoma State on Christmas Day.
The following year, Harris quarterbacked West Virginia to an 11-0 regular-season record and a meeting in the Sunkist Fiesta Bowl to face Notre Dame for the national championship. Harris totaled more than 2,348 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns to finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting that season.
Harris improved to third in Heisman balloting during his junior year in 1989 after passing and running for nearly 3,000 yards and accounting for 23 touchdowns while leading WVU to an 8-3-1 record and a Gator Bowl berth to face Clemson.
In all, Harris accumulated more than 7,000 yards from scrimmage and 59 total touchdowns during his outstanding 36-game collegiate career. At the time, Harris was one of just two quarterbacks in college football history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 yards during his career.
Harris was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009. His No. 9 jersey was officially retired before last year’s Oklahoma State game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
“As you get older, when your career is over, you appreciate these types of things so much more,” Harris said. “I’m just so thankful they considered doing this for me.”
