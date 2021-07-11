MORGANTOWN — College athletics find themselves in the midst of a transition period, a time when the NCAA’s grasp on the sport is being challenged at almost every turn.
Professionalism is at the doorstep, giving athletes ways to exit early, to earn pay — if not for play then for being a player — and it is a time where the football playoffs have been expanded, where teams own their teams and conferences own their own networks and when, if you want to take it all the way to what well may be the logical conclusion, where the power conferences become an entity unto themselves.
There can be little argument that there is a helter-skelter aspect to the makeup of the conferences, where historic rivalries have been dismantled and where great imbalances are magnified.
It was with that in mind, that we are living in the present system on borrowed time and that change is coming, if not in the 2020s then just beyond it, that we thought we might poll West Virginia’s fans via social media — read that Twitter and Facebook — to get a grasp on what they want in a conference.
Rather than asking straight out, we put it in terms of the hypothetical that WVU was leaving the Big 12. Certainly, not wanting to give up its Power 5 status, which of the other four Power 5 conferences would the fans wish to join — the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and Pac 12 — and why.
Fans were quite vocal about this and we received nearly 800 replies, most offering a vote but many giving some insight into what they really want via comments. Not unexpectedly, many enjoyed life as it is in the Big 12, noting that a time when WVU was on the outside looking in at the power conference structure, it was the only conference ready to welcome the Mountaineers.
The vote was overwhelming in favor of the ACC. The Twitter response, which surpassed 500, voted 72.6% for the ACC with the SEC second at 14.7%, the Big Ten third at 11.5% while somehow 6 people thought it might be nice to go three time zones and 2,000 miles west for road games against schools with whom they had nothing in common.
The total of all votes didn’t change much with the ACC garnering 69.1%, the SEC 16.1%, the Big Ten 13.2% and the Pac 12 0.1%.
A follower named Mark summed up nicely what the big draw was with the ACC:
“ACC. With a schedule that includes Pitt every year and a chance to play old Big East rivals Virginia Tech, B.C., Syracuse and Louisville and an out of conference that includes Penn State and Maryland every other year and I’m home again,” he wrote.
In other words, he doesn’t need a new recliner. He just wants that comfortable old easy chair he has grown so accustomed to.
William wasn’t much different. “ACC would give us the opponents we all love to hate and bring us back to the recruiting area we play,” he wrote.
Maybe he should have stopped there, but it took it a step further saying “WV just doesn’t have enough TV sets. We are an anomaly. Our teams should be MAC schools, but we have had great coaches and players that elevated us.”
To him, we must say, there is nothing MAC about WVU athletics ... but it is revealing to know that perception exists even among its own fans, for that is what worked against the Mountaineers when they were looking for a conference to join as the Big East was coming undone.
Rivals and rivalries mean a lot, but there was another fan who was even more practical:
“I miss driving to away games (not 14 hours and playing teams I actually care about (Virginia Tech, Pitt, etc.). I miss conference tournaments being in a location somewhat close to Morgantown.”
Travel, you see, is a big thing with WVU fans.
Allen put it best when he echoed what I have been pushing for a while now, stating “I say they need to realign all conferences geographically into six super conferences.”
There was one fan who said he would want WVU to be in the Big Ten and had a solution to get them there.
“Trade places with Nebraska,” he suggested.
Nebraska, of course, left the Big 12 for the Big Ten and has not fared very well athletically there.
Long ago Joe Paterno of Penn State envisioned a super all-Eastern conference but could never get it turned into a reality. Is the time for that now?
Moses — no, not that one, although mentioning Paterno’s vision does carry a religious connotation in some parts of Pennsylvania — definitely favors that.
“Before when we were without a big-time conference, we were snubbed. We served the Big 12’s purpose, respectable with potential, but with travel issues in retrospect we should have been in a a conference with Pitt, Penn State, Syracuse, Boston College, etc., as Joe Paterno envisioned,” Moses wrote.
There are those who believe WVU fits better in the SEC.
“We have more in common with SEC schools,” Jay wrote. “I could see Kentucky becoming an interesting rivalry.”
John said he hated the question.
“I am thankful the Big 12 took a chance on us because no other conference wanted us. The Big 12 has been great for WVU. The only reason I read questions like this is that the Big 12 [will] eventually dissolve unless it expands into a 12-conference.
“Texas is the linchpin. If the SEC was to make an offer to Texas that would let them keep the Longhorn network as the Big 12 does, then not only would the Big 12 lose Texas, but Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. No other conference will accept Texas without a share of the network as of right now. However, when the next contract is up, who knows.”
Which brings us back to the point trying to be made. Times are changing and considering that WVU has over the years been in the Southern Conference, the Big East and the Big 12, it’s not an unreasonable assumption that the conference affiliation may change again sometime.
Chuck hopes not.
“Stay in the Big 12,” he commented. “We’re making a lot of money and maybe we’ll upset someone in football. You have to remember there’s a lot more than football. The women’s soccer team won the Big 12 not too long ago [and reached the NCAA Finals]. Baseball is going to struggle because of Texas teams. Swimming should improve with a new pool. Golf is really going to struggle. Basketball should do better than it has, but we’ll see.”
And that is a definitive way to put no one knows where all this is leading.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.