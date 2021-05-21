MORGANTOWN — We have reached that moment in time where the hunger for college football begins to grow and with it all kinds of preseason rankings and ratings are thrust upon us, most of them with no more validity than I would have in ranking the Top 25 French restaurants in the world.
But one came out this week from CBS, ranking the head coaches at all 65 Power 5 schools, culminating with its Top 25. Now, before we get to where Neal Brown ranked, let’s understand that the state of West Virginia’s long history of great coaches coming from native sons continues.
The no-brainer was at the top of the rankings, where Alabama’s Nick Saban, a native of Fairmont who stands only 5-foot, 6-inches but towers over all coaches, is No. 1.
He is joined in the Top 25 at No. 6 by Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M, meaning the top two coaches in the top conference — the SEC, which had six coaches ranking among the top 25 — come from within miles of each other in West Virginia, Fisher being from Clarksburg.
Saban was followed, to the surprise of no one, by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who has created his own mini-Bama dynasty at Clemson.
To round out the Top 10 and, hopefully start some off-season discussion of coaches and coaching, we offer CBS’s picks:
No. 1, Saban; No. 2, Swinney; No. 3, Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma; No. 4, Ryan Day, Ohio State; No. 5, Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; No. 6, Fisher (up one spot from last year); No. 7, Kirby Smart, Georgia; No. 8, Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern (who jumped 13 places this season); No. 9, Matt Campbell, Iowa State, and No. 10, Dan Mullen, Florida.
In many ways, this era of change in college football due to the transfer portal and the creation of graduate transfers, with facility improvements far outdistancing Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and COVID-19 caused rules changes is reflected in these rankings.
No fewer than eight schools listed in the final Top 10 of the AP poll of 2001 — 20 years ago — are not represented in the top coaches’ ranking and nine of the AP Top 10 from 2011 — 10 years ago — are not listed.
So where was Neal Brown and was it a fair assessment of what he’s done in a seven-year career as a head coach?
The ratings placed Brown at No 41, right behind Jeff Hafley at Boston College and right ahead of Bret Bielema at No. 43 with Illinois.
That represented a six-position move forward for Brown from the previous season.
This is what it said about Brown:
He is 11-11 through his first two seasons in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers are coming off a 6-4 season. Still, WVU fans are hoping to see the program take a further step forward, as is Brown, who went 31-8 over his final three seasons at Troy before taking the WVU job. 2020 rank: 47 (+6)
The truth is that this rating could carry an asterisk with it for the first two years were carried out under the most trying of conditions and sanity probably won’t return to college football until next year.
Two years ago, Brown came on the scene late to replace Dana Holgorsen. Holgorsen’s reign at WVU did not live up to its promise that grew out of a 10-3 first season with mostly players inherited from Bill Stewart, inheriting the likes of quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey.
That first season ended with one of WVU’s finest football moments ever, a 70-33 Orange Bowl domination of a Clemson team that was just beginning to stretch out toward greatness under Swinney.
While Swinney, from that game forward, put together a record of 87-14 with two National Championships, Holgorsen staggered through the next seven seasons at WVU with a 51-38 record, And if you take a 5-0 start on his second season when he still had Smith, Austin and Bailey and reached a No. 5 ranking in the nation, his record the rest of the way as the Mountaineers’ head coach was a mediocre 46-38.
The remnants of his decline were what Brown inherited when hired Jan. 5, 2019, a late start for a team that had to begin a complete rebuilding job.
Brown had to put everything new in place, create a new team with a new culture and when he seemed to be off the right foot there, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the entire world — of which college football is a part — was thrown into turmoil, coaches having to reinvent how they recruited, how they practiced, how they and their teams lived and worked.
So, you can virtually throw last year out in making an assessment of what Brown — or any other coach, for that matter — can do in what has traditionally been the job he signed on for.
And this season may be no different, even though we seem to be steamrolling toward a return to normalcy. Recruiting again has been redefined by the pandemic as it turned virtual, which well may have hurt more traditional coaches than Brown.
Brown adapted to this virtual world we live in and has used it as much to his advantage as he could, creating a new image of WVU football, creating a family atmosphere that kept winning at a premium which integrating his program within the community.
Certainly, he has brought in a higher class of athlete than Holgorsen did, both on and off the field, and has gone about his business trying to lay a foundation rather than lay an egg.
Circumstances may have pushed expectations for a Top 25 football back a year or so, although he will never admit to that, pushing onward and upward in an effort to regain West Virginia’s place among Top 25 football teams in the country.
By the way, if you are wondering where Holgorsen ranked, forget it. This was a ranking of Power 5 conference teams and Holgorsen, who has gone 11-17 since leaving for Houston, is coach in a Group of 6 conference, not at the Power 5 level.
