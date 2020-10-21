QB Doege focusing on getting better each day

MORGANTOWN — There are red warning flags flapping in the west Texas breeze serving as warning signals to a West Virginia University football team as it prepares to play Texas Tech in Lubbock, at noon this weekend.
See, the Mountaineers are feeling pretty good about themselves after winning three of their first four, which in itself should scream out danger as WVU is still trying to find it’s true level and they are playing a dangerous opponent that stands 1-3 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play.
But you just can’t ignore the fact that Tech’s Big 12 schedule has been a lot tougher than WVU, which lost to Oklahoma State and beat Baylor and Kansas while the Red Raiders lost to No. 8 Texas by 7 points, to Kansas State, which is unbeaten in the league, and to No. 24 Iowa State.
All they need to know is a little ancient history that fits very well here, for in 2012, WVU had the No. 5 team in the nation, having strung together wins with 69 points, 42, 31, 70 and 48. The 70 points were dropped on No. 25 Baylor and the 48 on No. 11 Texas.
Texas Tech had a solid team that year, and they just put a whupping on Geno Smith, Tavon Auston and Stedman Bailey, 49-14. The quarterback for Texas Tech that day was a man who threw for 499 yards and six touchdowns.
His name was Seth Doege. His offensive coordinator was Neal Brown.
So make no doubt that the loss wasn’t lost on this year’s team.
In the stands that day was Seth Doege’s younger brother, Jarret Doege.
“When I was a little kid, I threw my fair share of tortillas onto the field,” Doege remembers today, that being a tradition at Texas Tech.
The game certainly made an impression on a young, budding quarterback, watching his brother light it up like that.
“I feel like it was yesterday,” Doege said. “Watching my brother lay it on to Stedman and Geno and Tavon, I asked my dad if I could rush the field after the game and I ran around out there but I couldn’t find my brother. I was hoping I could that one day hopefully reverse the roles.”
As always it was a windy day in Lubbock that day, just as it will be on Saturday, winds predicted to be around 15 miles an hour as they sweep down the plain.
And that presents quarterback problems, although Doege, played high school football there which should give him an advantage.
“When you live out there, you don’t even think about the wind,” Neal Brown said. “Seth threw a really tight ball. When I went out there in the spring of 2010 it blew more than it did in the fall.”
WVU doesn’t need ancient history though as a reminder that this can be a difficult place to play.
Last year, the Mountaineers came in and were manhandled 38-17, a game in which Doege made his Mountaineer debut, coming off the bench to replace Austin Kendall.
Doege threw the ball 17 times, and made 11 completions for 119 yards and his first Mountaineer touchdown, 9 yards to Tony Mathis Jr.
He would go on to start the final three games of the year and impress enough to win the starting quarterback job going into this year.
But this year is different for Doege because it’s a homecoming and sometimes that makes it more difficult as you try to impress friends and family.
“I wouldn’t worry about it and I don’t think he is either,” said offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. “We would all be fooling ourselves if we didn’t think there were thoughts about him, his family and things, but at the same time if you go back and realize all of the truth lies through work and you don’t just focus on things that will make you ride this wave.
“Coach Brown has talked about the process of staying neutral and I think, at the quarterback position, there is no better way of looking at it. If you’re not careful and ride the wave of emotion, what does a loss do to you, what does a bad play do to you, when in reality, it should be based on a process of getting better day by day and winning games week by week and not thinking ahead.”
