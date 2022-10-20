MORGANTOWN — It was the kind of question you might get in a job interview, not a press conference, but in a way, West Virginia quarterback TJ Daniels’ whole football life has been a job interview.
He’s looking to become an NFL quarterback.
“What are the top personality traits a quarterback has to have to be successful?” he was asked from out of left field.
“Good question,” he said.
Normally in a job interview that question would be offered up and taken to mean football assets and the answer would be a trite and cliched “strong arm, ability to read defenses, escapability, quick feet” and the like.
But no one has ever accused the Mountaineers’ quarterback of being cliched or trite, always offering up measured, well thought out, analytical answers to questions.
It isn’t a trait he would name in his answer, but it would have worked, too, for how one handles oneself in interview situations may not go into his on-field performance but certainly is part of the job qualifications.
And in life after the NFL, it can get a 50-yard seat in a broadcast booth, just as it did for such thoughtful quarterbacks as Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Boomer Esiason, Phil Sims and, before we can sing “turn out the lights, the party’s over,” Don Meredith.
“Confidence is No. 1. Confidence is earned through preparation,” Daniels said.
The inference implied that it leads to the on-field success — practicing hard and long, studying film, picking coaches’ minds, picking receivers’ minds.
You don’t just have to know the playbook; you have to make it work. The saying that you play as you practice is never misspoken, for most coaches truly believe that preparation is the key and Daniels would go on to state that it goes for every player on the field, not just the quarterback.
“Then being fearless, not just in taking hits,” he said.
Taking hits is part of the game. You deal with it whether your name is Tom Brady, Pat White or Skyler Howard.
Daniels showed that side of him in the Pitt opener this year when he was bounced roughly to the ground numerous times, standing in until the last second and always bouncing right back up.
The fear Daniels referred to wasn’t of pain or injury. It was of making mistakes, no matter how big the moment.
“You’ll throw picks, you’ll make bad decisions,” he said.
That, too, is part of the job description.
“You’ll miss game-winners, you’ll throw game-winning losing picks. It’s going to happen,” he said. “To be successful at quarterback you have to be fearless, no matter if you throw three picks in a row on the last three passes. You have to have a short memory. Just get over it, and keep throwing, making the right decisions.”
Every baseball player has struck out with the bases loaded, thrown a ball away on a routine grounder. Every basketball player has missed an open 3, has thrown a pass into the third row of the spectators.
It isn’t what you did, but how you reacted to it.
Last week, against Baylor, Daniels threw an interception in the fourth quarter that could have lost the game.
It didn’t haunt him then and it still doesn’t, throwing some levity into the press conference when asked how he could have done that.
“I wanted to make it interesting,” he said, jokingly.
That he could joke about it was a good sign. You don’t let it weigh on you.
“I’ve done it enough times. Just playing the game, I’ve thrown some game-winners and I’ve thrown some game-losers,” he said.
On this one, the defense bailed him out, getting the ball back, giving him a chance to get back on the field to make amends and lead a drive to the winning field goal by Casey Legg with 33 seconds left.
“I really don’t think twice about it anymore,” he said. “I treat every time you get on the field as its own little scenario. So, after that it’s a tie ball game, 1:40 left, three timeouts, we have to keep the ball in our hands and take as much time as we can to score, which we did.”
Daniels has been preparing for this job interview he is going through since he first held a football in his hands. He was a high school star in California, a 5-star recruit who first went into the legendary USC program.
His determination was tested as he fought back from an ACL surgery, something that has him showing his human side these days as it was announced on Tuesday that his starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin’s season is over as he faces his third ACL surgery.
When asked about it, again he offered up the perfect answer.
“It really hurts. Great player, great friend. More importantly, great friend and great teammate,” he said. “You hate to see it, a guy who had had three ACLs. I’ve had one myself and it’s taxing. I’m just hoping he doesn’t lose his love for the game and his work ethic.”
The result of all this is that WVU has created a balanced offense for him to run, yet he ranks No. 22 nationally in completions per game with 23.17 and has had only three passes intercepted in six games.
