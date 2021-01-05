MORGANTOWN — In the end, a football player wants to play.
That, pretty much is all Austin Kendall wanted, but the quarterback who came out of cold storage for the Liberty Bowl second half against Army and engineered a come from behind victory wasn’t sure he would get that by spending yet another season at West Virginia University.
With that in mind, he reportedly has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal in hopes of writing the same kind of storybook finish to his career as he did upon his West Virginia career.
Kendall was a top recruit out of North Carolina when he selected Oklahoma, but found himself caught up behind a pair of Heisman Trophy winners in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
A solid team player, a strong citizen and a good student who earned graduation and has added an advanced degree to his resume, he transferred to WVU and wound up starting two years ago but struggled. As a holdover from the Dana Holgorsen era, he wasn’t a Neal Brown recruit.
That was Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege, who took over the starting job from Kendall with three games left in the season.
This year, Brown said there would be a quarterback competition but Doege had it won going into the preseason and kept the job through a trying year for everyone, not overwhelming observers but being efficient and productive enough for WVU to show much improvement from the previous season.
Entering the Liberty Bowl, Doege was the QB this year and expected to be next year, but he had a dreadful time of it against Army until Brown brought Kendall out of the bullpen.
While his numbers were no better than Doege’s, completing 8 of 17 passes for 121 yards, he avoided the big mistakes and threw for two touchdowns that turned the game around.
While everyone knew it was possible Kendall, granted another year of eligibility along with everyone else in college football, would transfer Brown surely would have liked to have kept him around.
But he left no doubt he was looking for bigger things.
“The league is not getting any easier,” Brown said after the Army game. “I think we went from the bottom third of the league, we moved up to the middle. Now, we got to make the bigger jump, which is going from the middle up to the top and competing for a championship.
“You gotta win your bowl game. We did that, and now we carry momentum into the offseason. We still got a lot of work to do. We’re very aware of that. We’re going to celebrate this and take some time off, but we know the next eight months are going to be critical in our program’s development.”
And now he has to make some quarterback decisions. He has Doege, a drop back passer, and is high on the abilities of freshman Garrett Greene, an undersized but highly mobile quarterback, which would open up a lot of options to the offense.
In limited action, Greene completed 3 of 4 passes this year for 24 yards and carried 6 times for 40 yards.
WVU included a prime prospect in this year’s recruiting class in Will Crowder, a three-star recruit out of Gardendale, Ala.
