MORGANTOWN — It was early in the first half of West Virginia’s 67-51 victory over Radford at the Coliseum, a game that will be remembered far more for the return of former Mountaineer point guard Darris Nichols as head coach of the Highlanders than for anything that took place on the floor.
The first media time out came along and Nichols had his team gathered around him, sitting at the far end of his bench, a spot unaccustomed to him in the Coliseum, having mostly been on the floor directing things from the point first for John Beilein, then for one year with Bob Huggins.
Upon the JumboTron, the WVU people surprised him with a highlight reel. There he was, canning a game-winning three, then a big time dunk, Tony Caridi’s call echoing throughout the Coliseum.
The fans loved it. Nichols, not so much.
He wanted his team to hear him, not Caridi, and he wasn’t expecting the video. Looking up had him cramming his neck, and he wasn’t used to the monstrosity that is this video board compared to the primitive scoring system that was there in his day.
“Maybe they’ll send me a copy of it,” he said, a bit of begging in his voice when he spoke to the media following the game.
This was a far less important talk than the one he gave to the West Virginia team when he dropped into their locker room. It’s uncommon for an opposing coach to wander into the other team’s locker room to have a chat, but Nichols always was that kind of guy.
He had things to say, felt he could offer something to the team representing his alma mater, and said them.
So what did he say?
His message was short, but it had to be impactful, for he knows where he came from, and where he has gotten, and the part playing at WVU for Huggins played in it all, and sometimes it isn’t easy to do with Huggins.
“The thing I learned playing for Huggs was if you listen to the tone instead of listening to the message, you have no chance,” Nichols told the team.
Huggins’ sermons often can be strong, the words punctuated with phrases that would have sent mom to the bathroom for a bar of soap to clean your mouth out with.
They can be emotional, and at times they be terribly critical.
But they are proven to work.
“This is a dude that helped me get to where I am, changed my life,” Nichols said. “Whatever he tells you is the truth and the only way you will get better is if you accept the truth.”
So, you cut through the theatrics and simply listen to the script and you will all right.
“I think they appreciated me coming in there and I just felt they might need to hear that from somebody else,” Nichols said.
What, though, did Huggins think of the message.
“I wasn’t in there then,” Huggins answered, when asked.
He was off doing his radio show at the time.
So he was told that Nichols told them to listen to the message and disregard the delivery. Did he believe that to be the right approach?
“There’s a time when you better listen to the tone,” Huggins said. “If you know what’s good for you, you better listen to the tone.”
Huggins has a point in what he says and how he says it.
“I’ve tried with this group,” he said. “I’ve tried to explain things to them. After the last game, I tried to explain the Sagarin to them, because it’s part of the lay of the land. They don’t get it.”
The Sagarin ratings have long been used in seeding the NCAA field and it includes point differentials. Huggins had not been happy that his team had let leads slip away and wanted his team to put together a full 40-minutes of basketball each night.
“So I’m not going to feel bad when we feel we are going to be a ninth seed and are an 11th seed or don’t get into the tournament,” he said, knowing that he had done his best to get through to them and they didn’t listen.
Nichols was a different kind of player than most. He was a coach in waiting, someone analytic and someone who priding himself on doing things the right way.
He knew Huggins would point him in the right direction and wasn’t about to let a few loud expletives change the direction of his future.
He got stuck on detail, so much so that this was actually part of his scouting report heading into the WVU game.
“One of my assistants was a manager here. He had the scout and “The one thing my assistant, who was a manager at WVU, emphasized was they had to be ready for the musket. You’ll see guys on visiting teams going through the handshake line hitting the ground when the musket goes off,” Nichols said. “I didn’t want it to startle our guys.”
Was he joking? Should you listen to his tone or his message?
Maybe we should have judged from what he said next.
“I saw the Mountaineer and asked him, ‘Can you scoot over a little bit.’”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.