MORGANTOWN — When the first pitch of West Virginia’s return to the NCAA Tournament with an opening round game against Indiana in Lexington, Ky., on Friday after a three-year absence (the 2020 College World Series being canceled due to COVID-19) JJ Wetherholt will be a key figure for the Mountaineers.
But, in the meantime, shortstop and leadoff hitter Tevin Tucker acts as the Mountaineers’ Obi-Wan Kenobi in preparing themselves for something they have not experienced.
It is a difficult step for a team that had powered its way into the national scene and was set to host a regional tournament until the season’s final week, when they were swallowed up into the deep hole of reality, being swept in the final series at Texas when they could have clinched an outright Big 12 championship, and then were eliminated in the Big 12 tournament with a pair of lackluster performances.
Tucker, a fifth-year senior, was there the last time the Mountaineers were invited to the tournament, got to play on his home field as WVU was a regional host, and learned just how difficult tournament play can be.
He knows the joy of being there, the increased media scrutiny they will face, the idea that they are away from home in a different atmosphere, with different pressures, with a different feelings in the pits of your stomachs.
“I hope he’ll be able to keep us calm and let us know what to do,” Wetherholt said.
The euphoria of victory is heightened and the depth of defeat is exaggerated ... or is it, for Tucker has experienced a loss in the NCAA Tournament that was almost inexplicable.
Facing elimination on their home field, although playing as the visiting team, the Mountaineers were eliminated by Texas A&M before a bonkers home crowd when they gave up a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning on a two-out, full-count walk off grand slam home run by Aggies’ second baseman Bryce Blaum.
While he has gotten past that, he now has to help his team get past the Texas weekend and get ready for the biggest showcase the college game has to offer with the College World Series in Omaha just five games away.
Tucker is due to have an upside in his career, maybe even set the stage for it as he went from a player who never had his average above .200 in three previous seasons to one who was a key offensive igniter and who carries a .319 mark into the NCAAs with the reputation of being a player who gets on base and scores runs.
After being passed over last year, this is the kind of reward he gets for the season he had.
“This is a great feeling. Just to be able to be in the tournament is a great feeling,” he said, having heard his team’s name read off during the selection show after being kicked in the gut by being overlooked last year.
“Last year we were very upset we didn’t get in. We thought we did everything we could,” he said. “We carried a chip on our shoulder a whole year. We didn’t want to leave any doubt this year, so we wanted to go out and make sure we played our game to make sure we got in this year.”
Tucker looks upon the week since the elimination from the Big 12 Tournament to the opening of the NCAAs as a healing period.
Interestingly, if we might play with words here, he believes they will get the message through a massage.
“It’s been kind of regroup ... we had an off day, everybody got massages; kind of leaned back and relaxed a little bit. The massage felt great.”
His message to his teammates now?
“Let them know that at the end of the day it’s just baseball,” he said. “We have to do what we have to do — play Mountaineer baseball.”
He admitted that as a freshman, he was nervous playing in the tournament.
“At the end of the day it’s just baseball, at a higher level, yes, but just baseball,” he said. “You just have to control what you can control.
“We didn’t forget it,” Tucker added, speaking of the the last week. “But this is a different season now. There’s nothing we can do about what happened in the past. We have to let it go and focus on what’s next.”
