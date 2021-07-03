MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins now knows what his 2021-22 basketball team will look like.
Shortly after Deuce McBride announced he was going to remain in the NBA draft and leave West Virginia after his sophomore year, sharpshooting guard Sean McNeil went on social media to announce he was going to return to school and play for the Mountaineers this year.
“The NBA draft process and the feedback I received was extremely helpful,” McNeil wrote. “I feel like I’ve grown more as a player and as a man. After analyzing the feedback and weighing my options, I have decided to return to West Virginia for one more season.”
This was an important part of the puzzle Huggins is facing as he tries to replace not only McBride but Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr., along with Jordan McCabe, from last year’s team.
Given the ability to stuff his roster due to the laxing of scholarship requirements thanks to COVID-19, Huggins changed the entire look of his team and this year will be even more perimeter oriented than it was last year.
The way things look now Huggins will play Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell, if he is completely healed from his torn Achilles tendon, at the wings and will probably make Gabe Osabuohien his inside starter to add rebounding and defense, although he doesn’t offer the same kind of offense that Culver did.
Huggins brought in a senior transfer from Old Dominion, Malik Curry, to fill McBride’s role as a point guard who can score. With the return of McNeil, who averaged 12.2 points a game last season, and with Taz Sherman’s decision to also return, he has pair of sharp-shooters who he can use as he did his team last year.
Huggins tried to find the hot hand between the two and give him playing time. The presence of both McNeil and Sherman, who averaged 13.4 points a game last year, give him an outside game that should keep the lane clear for Curry to drive to the basket, which is his offensive asset.
In addition, Huggins has brought in a number of power forwards via transfers to help defend the rim, a weakness in last year’s team, and to make up for the rebounding lost by Culver’s departure.
Huggins also has promised to play a different style of defense this year as he was very unhappy with the defensive performance of last year’s team, probably going to a lot of 1-3-1 zone traps. It won’t be the return of Press Virginia, but it should serve to cut down the straight-line drives and back-door cuts that killed WVU last year.
What’s more, with both Sherman and McNeil back, WVU should be able to use the free throw line as more of an asset, both of them shooting better than 80 percent on the season.
