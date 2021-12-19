MORGANTOWN — WVU finally has established a formula for success this season — sweat, defense and heart.
It took all three to tame the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 65-59, on the road Saturday night, overcoming a nine-point second-half deficit by simply not accepting what seemed like an inevitable defeat and by somehow finding the secret to making free throws down the stretch.
Add that to two classic baskets by Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, both of whom were struggling terribly throughout the game, and WVU had its 10th victory in 11 games.
The game marked the eighth time in 11 games that the Mountaineers’ defense held an opponent to 59 points or fewer this year. The pressure D was keyed by point guard Kedrian Johnson, who also bagged four straight free throws in the closing minute, and by Gabe Osabuohien.
“They were really prepared and took us out of a lot of the stuff we wanted to do,” Huggins said after the game. “We used the whole playbook.”
But he knew why they were able to survive.
“We’ve won a bunch of games we thought we shouldn’t have won on grit and gutting it out,” Huggins said.
Things looked grim with WVU trailing by five points with five minutes left when McNeil went off. After having been held to two points in the first half, McNeil took it from 54-49 with five minutes to play to 55-54 with two baskets and two free throws and then Sherman, also struggling, canned a 3 that he launched from somewhere near Tuscaloosa with 1:45 left to get some breathing room.
“I kind of got on Taz a little bit at half time because I thought he was passing the buck a little bit,” Huggins said.
Huggins let him know that he wanted him shooting the ball.
“He’s got the green light the rest of the year,” Huggins said.
Once in front, the UAB strategy was simple and that was foul WVU. They had made only 8 of their first 17 free throws, but canned nine of the last 10, Kedrian Johnson hitting 4 of 4.
Johnson finished with a career high nine points, Sherman had 17 and McNeil 12 while Osabuohien scored 6 with 9 rebounds.
This marked the first game at Legacy Arena since a $130 million facelift was done to the old building and, apparently, the fans didn’t want to dirty it because they stayed home to watch UAB’s football team in a bowl engagement with BYU.
They didn’t miss a pretty game, which is becoming signature with WVU, but it was as physical as the bowl game.
That’s fine for Huggins, who has been pushing for more of an inside presence and some power rebounding, which he got.
“We are down one rebound for the year and when we don’t get rebounds that’s possessions we don’t get,” he said before the game.
It was an odd game, for Taz Sherman had only two points at the half, as did Sean McNeil and that should have spelled a lot of trouble as they have accounted for just about half the points WVU has scored all year.
It was obvious that UAB coach Andy Kennedy, a former Huggins assistant at Cincinnati, had done his homework to stop McNeil and that came after he had spent time the night before the game with Huggins praising the WVU guard.
“I talked with Andy last night.” Huggins said during the pre-game radio show. “He had a love affair going with Taz. We all do with guys who we do not coach. Taz has been terrific. Andy said watching film reminds him so much of Steve Logan.”
Logan was a star player for Huggins at Cincinnati, a player he thought should have been national player of the year.
But in this one, the big guys stepped forward to save the day in a first half that saw the Mountaineers fall behind by 10 points at 14-4 before beginning to figure out that it wasn’t going to be Sherman or McNeil early on.
Instead, Pauly Paulicap, Isaiah Cottrell and Dimon Carrigan, along with Gabe Osabuohien, did the dirty work on the boards and down low.
Those four accounted for 14 first half points — half the Mountaineer output — and collected nine rebounds, again half of WVU’s production while taking an 18-12 rebounding lead.
WVU could not figure out any answers at halftime, even though they did get Sherman going. Sherman had the Mountaineers’ first five points but he was on his own while the Blazers were doing a whole lot of good things as they stretched their lead to nine points midway through the second half.
What could go wrong was going wrong for WVU, as they managed to hit only one of their first 10, 3-point shots in the first three-quarters of play and nearly every offensive rebound was being gathered in by the Blazers. UAB had only three offensive boards at the half but they grabbed eight in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Still, WVU did what they do best — they hung around with defense and slowly began melting the lead. Of course, if they could have hit free throws they might have gotten closer than the six it stood at with 6 minutes to play.
While this mini-rally was transpiring, Sherman was sitting on the bench but after Kedy Johnson hit a couple of free throws to narrow the margin to three points, Sherman was reinserted into the game.
It was McNeil who put WVU in front, and then Sherman bottomed a deep, deep 3 giving them ground to protect over the last minute and a half.
All of a sudden, the free throws were falling with Sherman and Kedrian Johnson hitting 7 of 8 to protect the lead — Johnson having been a 48.7% free throw shooter coming into the contest but finishing with 7 of 8 for the game.
