MORGANTOWN — The grew up just miles apart more than 2,000 miles from Morgantown, which makes it so intriguing that West Virginia’s basketball fortunes this year may well rest on how Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews Jr. play through the final five games of the regular season.
Both are from the state of Washington, played together in youth leagues, went their own way when it came time to play college ball but in the end were fated to wind up back together in key roles for the Mountaineers at the end of their collegiate careers and at the end of an up and down crazy 2022-23 season.
The Mountaineers face Texas Tech in a sold-out Coliseum at noon today in a must-win game on ESPNU for they need to find three more victories somehow from the last five games to assure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas Tech, a team they beat 76-71 in Lubbock three weeks ago, comes into the Coliseum off a big upset victory over No. 5 Texas, but they are just 14-12 and 3-10 in the Big 12 with an 0-5 league road record.
However, WVU comes in off what Stevenson termed “a terrible road trip” in which they lost to that same Texas team by 34 points and by 12 points at Baylor. Such a miserable performance was not expected as the Mountaineers went on the road having seemingly fixed what was wrong with them with four wins in five games.
Stevenson was riding along fine early in the season until WVU went to Kansas and got crushed with him hitting only 4 of 19 shots for 12 points. At that point his confidence seemed to leave him and he scored 10, 9, 9, 7 over the next four games, making only 11 of 36 shots.
It was in the Texas Tech game, however, when he seemed to shake out of it, scoring 16 despite hitting only 3 of 12 shots but grabbing 10 rebounds with four assists.
From there he went off with 31 points against Auburn, 17 against TCU and 34 against Oklahoma.
But as fast as he found it, Stevenson lost it and over the last three games he has only 16 points and four field goals.
There was a reason, however.
“Personally, in the Iowa State game I got a little banged up and had food poisoning that whole day, the day after that and probably the day after that,” he revealed, refusing to name the restaurant where he believed he got the bad food.
“It was a long road trip. I was trying to get through the food poisoning and energy wise it was draining.”
That is now a thing of the past.
“We got two home games to try and get a better taste in our mouth,” he said, perhaps using a bad choice or words after food poisoning.
“I’ve never had a conference year where I’ve been so up and down battling my own stuff. Usually, the team has ups and down — I had that virus for four or five games earlier, then food poisoning. I wish I would have been healthy the whole year and it would have been a different story.”
While he’s had his ups and downs, so has Matthews.
Matthews played his first three seasons as a popular player at WVU under Huggins but, after COVID, he decided to return home to Washington to play closer to his family, but then did a quick turnaround and decided to return to WVU for his senior season.
The problem was that he would disappear for long periods of time, mostly on the offensive end. His aggressiveness was just not there when it came time to make things happen offensively, partly due, perhaps, to a leg injury he suffered.
But after a dismal performance at Oklahoma with just two points, he seemed to say “the time to get it done is right now” and came alive. While Stevenson and Tre Mitchell were struggling badly, Matthews took on a much bigger role with the offense.
He made 19 of 29 shots from the floor, 66%, and scored 50 points in the last three games.
What happened to light Matthews’ fire?
“We’ve had some talks,” Huggins said. “Emmitt really wanted to come back here and finish here. That was very important to him. You look at our team and it’s not like we normally have here. The portal and the transfers and everyone trying to get comfortable.
“Emmitt is one of those guys that’s always trying to do the right thing ... but sometimes the right things aren’t the right thing to do. He had no problem taking a back seat to some other guys if he thinks they’re capable of doing things he hasn’t done.”
But it wasn’t working and the Mountaineers weren’t winning.
“Now it’s to the point where he’s thinking ‘I’m not going to go out this way,’” Huggins went on. “Therefore, he’s been a lot more aggressive at both ends of the floor.”
And WVU is going to need a lot more of it from Stevenson and Matthews if they are to make the late run they need.
