MORGANTOWN — It has been the longest goodbye in West Virginia Mountaineers history, the one WVU women's basketball guard Madisen Smith has gone through.
Not that she doesn't deserve all the love that's been thrown at her, but finally it's drawing to an end.
The goodbye started last year, her senior season, when at the end of the year she walked down the carpet on Senior Day.
Must have liked it so much that she came back, played this year, and walked again on this year's Senior Day, now a super senior.
Normally, Senior Day is the final game of the year, but this year, the Mountaineers still had one more home game, that being designated as Fan Appreciation at Wednesday night's 71-67 victory over Oklahoma State, to keep their NCAA hopes bubbling.
The 1,592 fans, of course, while quite appreciative of their appreciation night, also took the time to show their appreciation one more time to a Smith, who has always been one of their favorites over the five years she played here and who always was willing to express her own appreciation toward the support they gave her.
Smith gave the fans something big to remember, leading the Mountaineers to this victory with her second consecutive 20-point effort, scoring 22 on 8 of 14 shooting with four rebounds.
It was a proper exclamation point to put on her time at WVU and in the Coliseum.
Asked just what memories she will take with her from WVU, she thought for a moment. She talked about the travel opportunities, not only across America, but to foreign lands.
"Going to Greece and Italy, those were cool," she said.
But the real memories always are the personal ones and while the fans will remember her as a hard-nosed, almost indestructible competitor, she has her own memories to take with her.
"The memories of times with teammates and with the fan base through the years," she said.
It's that way at WVU. The place grows on you no matter where you're from, such as Smith, who is from Greenville, South Carolina. Last year she could have left, headed toward the professional game or gone into the transfer portal. There really wasn't a whole lot holding her here, Coach Mike Carey left and almost all of her teammates graduated of transferred.
But she opted to stay.
"I just thought about it, moving on to a new school I would have to start over with a new coach anyway," she said. "I just felt like I'd like to give the new coaching staff here a chance. They showed me they were really big on Mountaineer nation and wanted to make us a good team this year."
A good part of her life, almost a quarter of it, had been spent in Morgantown and she'd left a big part of her heart on the Coliseum court. With her, the term "playing your heart out" is not just an idiom.
While not a superstar player, she stood far taller than her 5-foot, 5-inches.
She stands fifth in games played at WVU with 136 but if she can play four more games, with one road game left in the regular season, at least one Big 12 Tournament game and an NCAA or two game, if they make that tournament, she will can move to second all-time behind Teana Muldrow's record 142.
And when she plays, she played a lot, already second all-time in minutes played by a Mountaineer woman with 4,352 minutes entering the game, Another guard, Yolanda Paige, holds the record at 4,556 minutes and it would take a deep run into the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament to get there.
Her greatest asset is her versatility. She runs the offense, can score as eight career 20-point games prove, but is most like WVU's men's guard Joe Toussaint, who is not very tall but who handles the ball, scores and rebounds.
The mark she will leave on the program is being one of just four players in the program's history to have registered at least 1,000 points, 500 assists, 400 made baskets and 300 rebounds, while proving her durability by being the only player to play 50 minutes in a single game more than once.
She did it three times.
It's no wonder that after her second Senior Night performance this year against Kansas State, which included scoring 20 points, Wildcats' coach Jeff Mittie laughingly expressed that he "should have sent her a card" to thank her for finally exiting the Big 12 after the season comes to an end.
And make no doubt that Oklahoma State wants to see no more of her, either as she was the calming influence on the Mountaineers all night as they turned up the defense and held the Cowgirls 10 points below their season average.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.