MORGANTOWN — A post-game press conference in a collegiate basketball game is traditionally composed of questions asked and questions answered, a give and take between media and coach.
Not Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum.
Not when Bob Huggins sat there before the media.
The media came armed with questions, lots of them as you might guess after the Mountaineers threw away another basketball game and, perhaps, another season. The blew an eight-point lead with 8:41 left while owning all the momentum they needed, only to lose, 78-72 to a Texas Tech team which came into the game tied for last in the Big 12.
Questions they had.
Answers Huggins didn't have.
How many times during the 10 or so minute interview session did Huggins say "I can't explain it" or "I have no idea" or "I don't know"? Was it seven times? Ten times? 12? 15?
Hate to say it, as one of those tossing questions up there, but I have no idea.
How did they, with the sellout crowd of 13,940 roaring in the background, manage to give up offensive rebounds on missed consecutive free throws without so much as making an effort? How did a veteran like Emmitt Matthews Jr. throw a ball on an inbounds attempt to throw the ball to Joe Toussaint completely out of bounds while Toussaint was going in the other direction? How did they give up 15 offensive rebounds in the game? How did they let Texas Tech time after time break loose for fast break, uncontested baskets?
How? Why? What the hell happened?
"I've lost a lot of games," Huggins said, who had 410 losses in his career going into Saturday, "and I don't remember very many where we stood at the free throw line and didn't block anybody out. I don't know the answers.
"I don't understand, honestly I don't. You're asking me questions I don't have any answers to. We have talked and drilled and talked and drilled on the fact that we have an advantage here. We're playing at home. We play well at home generally. Then, at the free throw line, we don't move. We don't move. That turned the game around. You all can say what you want. That turned the game around.
"That and grabbing the ball and just throwing it out of bounds. There's no reason for that. There's no rhyme or reason any of that happens."
But it has happened more than Huggins would like to believe. It's the kind of thing that happens to teams that are 15-12 for the season and 4-10 in their conference.
What happened to this team? This game mirrored the season. They would look good in spurts like a NCAA Tournament team but down the stretch they have let things happen that are .... well, as Huggins says, inexplicable.
"We were fairly active on the offensive end rebounding the ball, then to go down on the other end and just stand there? I don't know. If we just stood there on offense and not tried to rebound, then OK, they're not in it. Let's get him out, but you get a couple of rebounds down there and think we're good there.
"I don't know. I mean, it's a three-point game. we run something for Erik and he's made that shot a couple of different times in different games to get us back in the game. He didn't — that happens. I got it. I understand. I've missed shots."
Huggins takes a break and looks at the stat sheet.
"Here's the bottom line. (Sophomore guard Jalon) Tyson's 11-for-15. (Senior guard De'Vion) Harmon is 6 for 18. Pops Issacs was coming back from injury, pretty severe injury, actually. He's 6-for-1. They're making shots. Keddy's 8-for-13, the only guy on our team close to being over 50 percent. How are we going to win?"
That, by the way, was a rhetorical question that the media wasn't required to answer.
But if it had been required to do so, the answer would have been "I don't know."
