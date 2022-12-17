MORGANTOWN — Over Thanksgiving weekend, as Bob Huggins was trying get his basketball team established on the national scene, the West Virginia Mountaineers made a trip out to Portland, Oregon, to play in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.
In normal circumstances, Tony Caridi, the long-time voice of the Mountaineers, would have been there to describe the three games that began with a game against maybe the nation’s top team, Purdue, but on this weekend ,West Virginia also had a football engagement with Oklahoma State.
So Caridi found himself settling in at home to watch the game on television while using the app that allowed him to listen in on a young, upstart replacement taking on the responsibility of doing not only the pre-game interview with Huggins but play-by-play and the post-game wrap up.
“That,” Caridi recalled the other night before WVU took on UAB at home, “was pretty wild.”
Indeed it was for that young whippersnapper behind his microphone was his son, Andrew, who is starting down that yellow brick road of broadcasting in his father’s footsteps.
It was strange, too, for in so many ways from the pre-game Huggins interview, through the scene setter before tipoff, to the play-by-play of what would become a significant game in the Mountaineers’ season as they were within four points late in the game against what would become the nation’s No. 1 team, you could close your eyes and imagine Tony Caridi was on the air.
Now, the veteran Caridi says he wasn’t reminded of himself in the broadcast, but he’s willing to accept that he might be wrong in that regard.
“Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of everyone who comes up to my wife and myself says he does, so obviously they are right. We hear him all the time, so we don’t hear the broadcasts like other people do and they say there’s a tremendous similarity.”
And that is compliment to both of them.
There have not been a whole lot of father-son broadcasting families through the years, although if you think of the ones who did the family thing were good — Harry, Chip and Skip Carey, Jack and Joe Buck, Marty and Thom Brennaman, Ernie and Ernie Johnson.
This one is unique in at least one respect.
“The most amazing thing is I never in my wildest dreams thought it would happen,” Tony Caridi said. “Among the three boys that I have, Andrew would probably be the last one growing up I thought would go into broadcasting.
“He spoke very, very little growing up. I’m not exaggerating if I said he did a hundred words in a week, he was having a good week.”
Think of most sports broadcasters — say John Madden or Dick Vitale, for example — and that’s not a whole sentence for them.
“When he was a senior in high school, I went to him and said, ‘What do you want to do?’” Caridi remembered. He also remembered the answer.
“I want to be a play-by-play announcer,’” Andrew said.
“You do understand you have to speak to do that,” Tony said.
“Yea, I got it,” Andrew said, assuring his dad.
Turned out there was nothing shy about Andrew growing up.
“In hindsight now, he was a great observer and was taking in a ton of stuff. To his credit, he jumped in immediately. We had the conversation where to go to school. I went to Syracuse. I told him, if you stay here, I can kind of give the direction of how to do this and what to do,” Caridi said.
“I’m in,” Andrew said.
He enrolled at WVU and immediately got a good opportunity as WVU’s hockey team was looking for someone to do games for them. He’d never done any games but he was a huge hockey fan, and so it began.
Andrew Caridi did three years of hockey as other opportunities began to spring up.
John Antonik at WVU was looking for someone to do volleyball and soccer and soccer is one of his true loves, so he got involved with that. Then, West Virginia Radio Corp. got the Black Bears and he did two seasons of that on the road.
He also broadcast games on WVRC with Shepherd and Martinsburg, gaining valuable experience.
“Sports were always exciting to me,” Andrew said. “When I was playing sports video games like the NHL or the Madden, those exciting moments I thought were really cool. For me, my skill or strength in school was vocabulary ... kind of being able to speak although I didn’t like to do it all that much.
“I still don’t talk all that much or like to talk all that much, to be honest with you but I looked at those two things and said, ‘I guess I can put those together.’ It was weird, I didn’t look at my Dad and say I want to do that, but watching a ton of hockey like the Penguins games, it was like here’s my skill set, here’s my interest.”
It was hockey more than WVU that got him hooked.
“The first hockey game I watched, I think, was the 2010 Stanley Cup and Doc Emrick was doing that on the air and he made it the most fun thing in the world. I said, ‘OK, the way he does that clicked. I think I could do that.’”
Once he decided, Tony became his guide through the world of sports broadcasting.
“He helped me a ton,” Andrew said. “He gave me pointers on every aspect there is. Never be too small in terms of detail; what to do in strange situations where you have a stoppage in play. He was always there to help with what to do when you have odd situations.”
It was only a matter of time until they wound up working together.
“We did a few Black Bears games,” Tony said. “We did a hockey game and I think I have only done one hockey game in my life and I loved it growing up. We did the Tuesday press conference together. It’s been really nice and the more we do it, the more I enjoy it.
“In fact, I’m enjoying helping him and working with him more day by day. My wife told me when it first happened, I didn’t have any strong reaction or wasn’t giddy or anything like that. She said to me, you know, you’re not putting this in perspective because you have had the opportunity to help a lot of young announcers,” Caridi said.
“So, to me, he was just another young announcer I was giving guidance to and it did take me awhile to stop and realize, ‘Oh, my gosh, he is my son and he’s doing this.’”
If there has been one lesson Caridi has felt strongly about passing on it was that you just can’t sell out as homer on the air.
“I think it’s important,” he said, knowing that he has always pointed out when things were going bad for the Mountaineers as well as when they were going good. “The particular role he’s playing and I’m playing is we are working for the university. It’s not the setting a network announcer is in, where you give that perspective of the story.
“The guidance I give him is that we are representatives and ambassadors of the university, but I believe people want the truth. I truly believe that and I think they can accept the truth. As a result, you can have credibility as an announcer because it is not all puppy dog tails and rainbows. If you try to tell them it is all puppy dog tails and rainbows, you lose your credibility.
“But if you try to tell them ‘West Virginia’s defense tonight is not playing well and have now allowed Xavier to shoot 72% in the second half ...”
“I mean a fact is a fact is a fact and that’s the reality of it and over the long haul I think I people respect that you are not trying to snow them.”
Although Andrew Caridi is a young announcer, he has long-term goals.
“When I started this, and I think for any broadcaster, being able to make a decent living is the ultimate goal,” he said.
But he doesn’t necessarily want to become the voice of a university’s athletic program. There’s a big world out there.
“So, if it were soccer and the MLS thing as that continues to grow, it would be fun, but ultimately anything that pays decent, you’re around good people at a good school and West Virginia obviously is, so this is a good place to be around right now.
“But long-term goals, I guess, I’ll shoot for the top, the networks, as long I can continue to be authentic and we’ll just go from there.”
As for Tony Caridi, he’s settled in where he wants to be. If the Pirates came along offering him that play-by-play job?
“Not at age 60, no. I’m totally settled,” he said. “I kind of did it in a unique way because before I did this I was allowed to freelance. I did the Westwood One Football Game of the Week, I did the Atlantic 10 Game of the Week. I was able to bounce around as opportunities presented themselves.
“When this opportunity presented itself, Andrew was 1 year old. The twins were born in 1995 and Michael was born in 1991 and Jack Fleming got sick in 1996. Half of your games plus a little more are home games.
“To be honest, I enjoy being an announcer for a team. I like that and it’s been really good here as the university has had a lot of success in both sports. So, it’s been a really good run. The freelance world is fragile, there’s a lot of travel and I like this.”
